J.Lee the Producer Announces 'Music Box'

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

J.Lee The Producer just dropped his new albumThe title track "Music Box," is an example of the album's direction and summation with vocal harmonies, sound effects and instruments excellently layered over the tracks main underlying longing but reflective beat. "But I hope the music we make has some staying power for the ones that do hear it, you know a memory attach to it...": 1. Music Box Intro2. Morning Glory (feat. Adam & Kizzie)3. Fade Away (Kobe Bean) [feat. Sean C. Johnson]4. Came Saw Conquered (feat. Adrianne Archie)5. Fresh Wind (feat. Cooki Turner)6. Rightly (feat. Marcellus Coleman)7. I Said Nothing8. Datgum (feat. Adam L.)9. Music Box Melodies (feat. Jessica Leidy)10. Music Box (feat. Cooki Turner and Thaddeus Johnson)11. The Image (feat. Cam)12. Questions (feat. Thaddeus Johnson)13. Carry Me (feat. Tony Foster Jr.)14. Music Box (Deuce)15. Home (feat. Cooki Turner)16. You Got It (feat. Kizzie Ledbetter)17. Lift (feat. Marcellus Coleman)18. Music Box (JLee)19. A Crude Apology For The Divinity Of God (feat. Adam L.)is available here