J.Lee the Producer Announces 'Music Box'

The title track "Music Box," is an example of the album's direction and summation with vocal harmonies, sound effects and instruments excellently layered over the tracks main underlying longing but reflective beat. "But I hope the music we make has some staying power for the ones that do hear it, you know a memory attach to it..."
Tracklist: 1. Music Box Intro
2. Morning Glory (feat. Adam & Kizzie)
3. Fade Away (Kobe Bean) [feat. Sean C. Johnson]
4. Came Saw Conquered (feat. Adrianne Archie)
5. Fresh Wind (feat. Cooki Turner)
6. Rightly (feat. Marcellus Coleman)
7. I Said Nothing
8. Datgum (feat. Adam L.)
9. Music Box Melodies (feat. Jessica Leidy)
10. Music Box (feat. Cooki Turner and Thaddeus Johnson)
11. The Image (feat. Cam)
12. Questions (feat. Thaddeus Johnson)
13. Carry Me (feat. Tony Foster Jr.)
14. Music Box (Deuce)
15. Home (feat. Cooki Turner)
16. You Got It (feat. Kizzie Ledbetter)
17. Lift (feat. Marcellus Coleman)
18. Music Box (JLee)
19. A Crude Apology For The Divinity Of God (feat. Adam L.)
Music Box is available here.