 J.Lee the Producer Announces 'Music Box'

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

J.Lee The Producer just dropped his new album Music Box.

The title track "Music Box," is an example of the album's direction and summation with vocal harmonies, sound effects and instruments excellently layered over the tracks main underlying longing but reflective beat. "But I hope the music we make has some staying power for the ones that do hear it, you know a memory attach to it..."

Tracklist: 1. Music Box Intro
2. Morning Glory (feat. Adam & Kizzie)
3. Fade Away (Kobe Bean) [feat. Sean C. Johnson]
4. Came Saw Conquered (feat. Adrianne Archie)
5. Fresh Wind (feat. Cooki Turner)
6. Rightly (feat. Marcellus Coleman)
7. I Said Nothing
8. Datgum (feat. Adam L.)
9. Music Box Melodies (feat. Jessica Leidy)
10. Music Box (feat. Cooki Turner and Thaddeus Johnson)
11. The Image (feat. Cam)
12. Questions (feat. Thaddeus Johnson)
13. Carry Me (feat. Tony Foster Jr.)
14. Music Box (Deuce)
15. Home (feat. Cooki Turner)
16. You Got It (feat. Kizzie Ledbetter)
17. Lift (feat. Marcellus Coleman)
18. Music Box (JLee)
19. A Crude Apology For The Divinity Of God (feat. Adam L.)

Music Box is available here.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Music Video: J. Lee the Producer - Datgum ft. Adam L

in Music Videos
J. Lee the Producer teamed up with Adam L for "Datgum," a protest song written to reflect the current struggle of Black people and people of color in America against white supremacy.

Trending

Lecrae Reveals 'All Things Work Together' Album Cover, Tracklist, & Release Date

in News
Lecrae just wrapped up a Facebook Live video where he not only answered fans' questions but he also revealed the release date, tracklist, and preorder for the album in addition to the artwork.

NF Reveals Album Title, Release Date, and Cover

in News
NF has been dropping subtle clues about his next project over the last couple of weeks and now he has finally let the cat out of the bag.

Lecrae Releases 'All Things Work Together' Teaser Clip

in News
Lecrae just dropped a teaser video for his album All Things Work Together. The visual did not feature the rapper but rather followed a young man walking through the clip as Lecrae narrated.

Lecrae Talks New Album, Using Anger for Good, & 'Gospel Rap'

in News
Lecrae recently did an in-depth interview on the BUILD Series YouTube channel where he dove into All Things Work Together, unreleased songs with Tori Kelly, where he is with his faith right now, and…

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

Popular Tags