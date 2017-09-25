 Lecrae's 'All Things Work Together' Debuts in Top 5 on iTunes

Lecrae just dropped his long-awaited All Things Work Together album and it debuted at the No. 4 spot on all of iTunes on September 22 and it has not wavered since.



Lecrae is getting ready to head on tour with Aha Gazelle.

Tour Dates:

October 4 - Memphis, TN
October 5 - Atlanta, GA
October 7 - Kansas City, MO
October 8 - Tulsa, OK
October 11 - New Orleans, LA
October 12 - Houston, TX
October 13 - San Antonio, TX
October 14 - Grand Prairie, TX
October 18 - Knoxville, TN
October 19- Charlotte, NC
October 20 - Raleigh, NC
October 22 - Silver Spring, MD
October 23 - New York, NY
October 24 - Philadelphia, PA
October 25 - Boston, MA
October 30 - Denver, CO
November 2 - San Francisco, CA
November 4 - Los Angeles, CA
November 5 - Sacramento, CA
December 2 - Columbus, OH
December 3 - Toronto, ON
December 4 - Pittsburgh, PA
December 5 - Detroit, MI
December 6 - Chicago, IL

Reach Records and Rapzilla.com are partnering up to bring Lecrae fans the ultimate All Things Work Together experience with the Blessings Bundle.

The bundle includes a hat and hoodie that say, "Blessings," a t-shirt with "All Things Work Together" on it and a copy of the CD with Lecrae's autograph on it.

Check out the bundle below or here and be sure to enter the contest.



Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

