Lecrae's 'All Things Work Together' Debuts in Top 5 on iTunes

Lecrae just dropped his long-awaitedalbum and it debuted at the No. 4 spot on all of iTunes on September 22 and it has not wavered since.Lecrae is getting ready to head on tour with Aha Gazelle.October 4 - Memphis, TNOctober 5 - Atlanta, GAOctober 7 - Kansas City, MOOctober 8 - Tulsa, OKOctober 11 - New Orleans, LAOctober 12 - Houston, TXOctober 13 - San Antonio, TXOctober 14 - Grand Prairie, TXOctober 18 - Knoxville, TNOctober 19- Charlotte, NCOctober 20 - Raleigh, NCOctober 22 - Silver Spring, MDOctober 23 - New York, NYOctober 24 - Philadelphia, PAOctober 25 - Boston, MAOctober 30 - Denver, CONovember 2 - San Francisco, CANovember 4 - Los Angeles, CANovember 5 - Sacramento, CADecember 2 - Columbus, OHDecember 3 - Toronto, ONDecember 4 - Pittsburgh, PADecember 5 - Detroit, MIDecember 6 - Chicago, ILReach Records and Rapzilla.com are partnering up to bring Lecrae fans the ultimateexperience with the Blessings Bundle.The bundle includes a hat and hoodie that say, "Blessings," a t-shirt with "All Things Work Together" on it and a copy of the CD with Lecrae's autograph on it.Check out the bundle below or here and be sure to enter the contest.