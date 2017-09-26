Sho Baraka Answers, 'How does the gospel inform our involvement in politics?'

Sho Baraka filmed a clip for Legacy Disciple where he answered, "How does the gospel inform our involvement in politics?"
"How can I get my own selfish interests propagated...ultimately politics has taught culture how to win. At the end of the day, that's not how Christians are postured to be."
Watch the full clip below:
