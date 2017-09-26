 Sho Baraka Answers, 'How does the gospel inform our involvement in politics?'

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Sho Baraka filmed a clip for Legacy Disciple where he answered, "How does the gospel inform our involvement in politics?"

"How can I get my own selfish interests propagated...ultimately politics has taught culture how to win. At the end of the day, that's not how Christians are postured to be."

Watch the full clip below:



About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Sho Baraka Drops Surprise Sequel to 'The Narrative' Album

in News
Sho Baraka just dropped his The Narrative, Vol. 2: Pianos & Politics EP out of nowhere, and the project contains mostly new material.

Sho Baraka – Higher Love (Throwback Thursday)

in Music Videos
Today's Throwback Thursday takes us to Sho Baraka's 2007 debut album, Turn My Life Up with the single "Higher Love."

Sho Baraka Responds to LifeWay 'The Narrative' Decision

in News
Sho Baraka released a video explaining the controversy behind his song “Piano Break, 33 A.D.” being pulled from LifeWay bookstores for what was deemed “inappropriate language.”

Sho Baraka's 'The Narrative' Pulled From LifeWay Bookstores for Offensive Language

in News
Sho Baraka has become the latest victim of having a bookstore pull his music from their shelves for language deemed “offensive.”

Trending

Lecrae Reveals 'All Things Work Together' Album Cover, Tracklist, & Release Date

in News
Lecrae just wrapped up a Facebook Live video where he not only answered fans' questions but he also revealed the release date, tracklist, and preorder for the album in addition to the artwork.

NF Reveals Album Title, Release Date, and Cover

in News
NF has been dropping subtle clues about his next project over the last couple of weeks and now he has finally let the cat out of the bag.

KB 'Today We Rebel' Tracklist Revealed

in News
KB released the pre-order for his upcoming album Today We Rebel on Friday. With it came the reveal of the tracklisting for the Reach Records project.

Lecrae Talks New Album, Using Anger for Good, & 'Gospel Rap'

in News
Lecrae recently did an in-depth interview on the BUILD Series YouTube channel where he dove into All Things Work Together, unreleased songs with Tori Kelly, where he is with his faith right now, and…

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

Popular Tags