Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Christian rap legend Ambassador filmed a clip for Legacy Disciple where he spoke about Hip-Hop as an ideal instrument to glorify God with."Hip-Hop is all about bringing visibility to someone who feels invisible...the stage is designed to draw all attention. It is a platform provider," said the Cross Movement rapper. "...The believer has the opportunity to not boast in self but boast in the one who is boast-worthy."Watch the clip below: