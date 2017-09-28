 Aaron Cole Signs to Gotee Records; Drops Music Video with TobyMac

It was just announced that young rapper Aaron Cole is taking his talents to Gotee Records, the label co-founded by DC Talk frontman and CCM legend TobyMac.

Speaking of Toby, he is featured on Cole's new single and music for “Right On Time,” which also just dropped.

Gotee Records has been working with Cole for the last two years and now a signing has become official.

"Right On Time" is also debuting at Christian Hot AC radio this week at No. 27 on the charts and as the No. 1 most added and the highest spin increase of the week.

"It’s been a long time since Gotee has signed a hip-hop/R&B artist," said TobyMac. "Honestly, I’ve just been waiting for the right person. And I'm really excited to say....we've finally found that artist in Aaron Cole. He is extremely gifted, dedicated to his craft and truly passionate about God. Aaron is READY, ready to use his gift of music to light it up in a way that only he can, and the timing is perfect."

“I remember in junior high just enjoying being a regular kid, but I would get picked on because I wasn’t smoking, drinking or getting in trouble,” revealed Cole. “One afternoon I came home and told my dad what was going on and why, and he shared that he thought I was called for a purpose and that this calling would cost me to not be like everyone else. It was that moment that I encountered God for the first time for myself, and I knew I was born to do this and began writing and putting my own songs together.”

Cole's music is a blend of R&B, pop, and hip-hop, and speaks on messages that range from pursuing your dreams, life issues to keeping God first.

He has been featured on songs by Hollyn, Canon, Deraj and DJ Maj. In 2016, Cole was inducted into Rapzilla’s Freshman Class and noted by Essence Magazine as one of 16 gospel artists to watch. His 2016 EP If I Can Be Honest debuted top 30 on the iTunes Rap/Hip Hop albums charts and was named the year’s Best Free Project by Rapzilla.

Watch "Right on Time" below:



Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

