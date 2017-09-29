 Sivion Announces New Project, Tracklist, and Release Date

Sivion has officially announced the name of his first upcoming project in nearly 5 years, Dark Side of the Cocoon, which will be releasing on October 6.

Dark Side Of The Cocoon is a record about struggle, uncertainty, failure, pain, and redemption. The overarching theme is "love" as seen through the lens of growth and patience developed from adversity and challenge.

Production is done by German beat-smith, Sebastian Hochstein of the crew, Scribbling Idiots.

"Though the butterfly lives a life of absolute freedom and beauty, the caterpillar enters the darkness of the cocoon faithfully holding onto the hope of attaining this same freedom. And so, each of us must enter the darkness of our own cocoon...," said Sivion.

Track list

1. Darkness
2. Burn
3. Alone
4. All In
5. Pendulum
6. Stand
7. Relax
8. Really His (feat. Krum)
9. Darkness (Instrumental)
10. Burn (Instrumental)
11. Alone (Instrumental)
12. All In (Instrumental)
13. Pendulum (Instrumental)
14. Stand (Instrumental)
15. Relax (Instrumental)
16. Really His (Instrumental)

Pre-order limited edition Vinyl or CD packages at Bandcamp to receive exclusive bonus tracks & remixes.

Pre-order the album now on iTunes or Amazon.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

