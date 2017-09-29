Sivion Announces New Project, Tracklist, and Release Date

Dark Side Of The Cocoon is a record about struggle, uncertainty, failure, pain, and redemption. The overarching theme is "love" as seen through the lens of growth and patience developed from adversity and challenge.
Production is done by German beat-smith, Sebastian Hochstein of the crew, Scribbling Idiots.
"Though the butterfly lives a life of absolute freedom and beauty, the caterpillar enters the darkness of the cocoon faithfully holding onto the hope of attaining this same freedom. And so, each of us must enter the darkness of our own cocoon...," said Sivion.
Track list1. Darkness
2. Burn
3. Alone
4. All In
5. Pendulum
6. Stand
7. Relax
8. Really His (feat. Krum)
9. Darkness (Instrumental)
10. Burn (Instrumental)
11. Alone (Instrumental)
12. All In (Instrumental)
13. Pendulum (Instrumental)
14. Stand (Instrumental)
15. Relax (Instrumental)
16. Really His (Instrumental)
Pre-order limited edition Vinyl or CD packages at Bandcamp to receive exclusive bonus tracks & remixes.
Pre-order the album now on iTunes or Amazon.