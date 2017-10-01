 Sicily on Rapzilla.com on Rapzilla.com with Chris Chicago - Ep. 78

Sicily is our featured artist on our 78th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago.

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.



Seg 1 Intro (Tobe Nwigwe Interview Clip)
Tobe Nwigwe – What’s It For
Deraj – Go Off Ft. Chris Batson & Fern
Lecrae – Facts
Chris Howland Ft. Cass – Way Up
Vic Sage - Nasty
Alex Faith & Kishon – Sleeve
Canton Jones – Won’t He Do It

Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
Sicily Interview Part 1
Sicily – Heart On My Sleeve
Sicily Interview Part 2
Sicily - Problems
Sicily Interview Part 3
Sicily – Lost In The Fog

THE MIX – MC MIKE G
KB – Monster
Deraj - Way Up (feat. Kassy Levels)
Karton Jones – INFINITY
Andy Mineo – Kidz/R.U.T.S. Mix
Petey The Disciple -- Puttin Down (feat. T Strike)
Swoope - All the Time
Alano Adan – Rico Suave (Prod. By K. Agee)
Phil J. - Foreigner
Byron Juane – 2 Parts

Illijam - The Walls
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Lecrae - Whatchu Mean ft. Aha Gazelle
#3. KB – Hometeam Ft. Lecrae
#2. NF – Let You Down
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
Corey Paul - Sunny or Gray ft. Von Won and 116theBeatBreaker
#1. Lecrae - Broke
Young Noah - Don't Cry Olivia ft. Jered Sanders & Eshon Burgundy
