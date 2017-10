Sicily on Rapzilla.com on Rapzilla.com with Chris Chicago - Ep. 78

About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Sicily is our featured artist on our 78th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago.Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play Seg 1 Intro (Tobe Nwigwe Interview Clip)Tobe Nwigwe – What’s It ForDeraj – Go Off Ft. Chris Batson & FernLecrae – FactsChris Howland Ft. Cass – Way UpVic Sage - NastyAlex Faith & Kishon – SleeveCanton Jones – Won’t He Do ItRapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview SegmentSicily Interview Part 1Sicily – Heart On My SleeveSicily Interview Part 2Sicily - ProblemsSicily Interview Part 3Sicily – Lost In The FogTHE MIX – MC MIKE GKB – MonsterDeraj - Way Up (feat. Kassy Levels)Karton Jones – INFINITYAndy Mineo – Kidz/R.U.T.S. MixPetey The Disciple -- Puttin Down (feat. T Strike)Swoope - All the TimeAlano Adan – Rico Suave (Prod. By K. Agee)Phil J. - ForeignerByron Juane – 2 PartsIllijam - The WallsRapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4#4. Lecrae - Whatchu Mean ft. Aha Gazelle#3. KB – Hometeam Ft. Lecrae#2. NF – Let You DownRapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the WeekCorey Paul - Sunny or Gray ft. Von Won and 116theBeatBreaker#1. Lecrae - BrokeYoung Noah - Don't Cry Olivia ft. Jered Sanders & Eshon Burgundy