 Loso vs Th3 Saga Finally Happened at Kingdom Choice Awards 2017

Two of battle rap's elite showed up and showed out over the weekend at the 2017 Kingdom Choice Awards in Brooklyn, NY. The two emcees, who’ve never gone toe to toe, decided to meet face to face on one of Christian Hip-Hop's biggest stages. Going into this face-off, nobody knew what to expect, but the outcome? FIIIIIIIRE!!



