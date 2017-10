1K Phew Set to Join Lecrae on 'All Things Work Together Tour'

Lecrae - All Things Work Together Tour

Rap artist 1K Phew was just announced to be joining Lecrae and Aha Gazelle on the “All Things Work Together” tour.1K Phew is featured on Lecrae’s new song “Hammer Time” which is on the album.“It’s an awesome feeling man. Knowing you’re going on the right path and actually moving forward with your vision. I’m blessed,” said 1K Phew.1K Phew will be performing songs from his new mixtape,” which is out now.Oct. 4—Memphis, Tenn.—Minglewood HallOct. 5—Atlanta, GA—TabernacleOct. 7—Kansas City, Mo.— The TrumanOct. 8—Tulsa, Okla.—Cain’s BallroomOct.11—New Orleans, La.—House of BluesOct.12—Houston, Texas—Revention Music CenterOct.13—San Antonio, Texas—Aztec TheatreOct.14—Grand Prairie, Texas—Verizon Theatre at Grand PrairieOct. 18—Knoxville, Tenn.—The InternationalOct. 19—Charlotte, N.C.—Fillmore CharlotteOct. 20—Raleigh, N.C.—The RitzOct. 22—Silver Spring, Md.—Fillmore DCOct. 23—New York, N.Y.—PlayStation TheaterOct. 24—Philadelphia, Pa.—Theatre of the Living ArtsOct. 25—Boston, Mass.— House of BluesOct. 30—Denver, Colo. — Ogden TheatreNov. 2—San Francisco, Calif. — Regency BallroomNov. 4—Los Angeles, Calif.—The NovoNov. 5—Sacramento, Calif.—Ace of SpadesDec. 2—Columbus, Ohio—Newport Music HallDec. 3—Toronto, O.N.—Phoenix Concert TheatreDec. 4—Pittsburgh, Pa.—Stage AEDec. 5—Detroit, Mich.—St. Andrews HallDec. 6—Chicago, Ill.—House of Blues