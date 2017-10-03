 1K Phew Set to Join Lecrae on 'All Things Work Together Tour'

Rap artist 1K Phew was just announced to be joining Lecrae and Aha Gazelle on the “All Things Work Together” tour.

1K Phew is featured on Lecrae’s new song “Hammer Time” which is on the album.

“It’s an awesome feeling man. Knowing you’re going on the right path and actually moving forward with your vision. I’m blessed,” said 1K Phew.

1K Phew will be performing songs from his new mixtape, Never Too Late” which is out now.

Lecrae - All Things Work Together Tour

Oct. 4—Memphis, Tenn.—Minglewood Hall
Oct. 5—Atlanta, GA—Tabernacle
Oct. 7—Kansas City, Mo.— The Truman
Oct. 8—Tulsa, Okla.—Cain’s Ballroom
Oct.11—New Orleans, La.—House of Blues
Oct.12—Houston, Texas—Revention Music Center
Oct.13—San Antonio, Texas—Aztec Theatre
Oct.14—Grand Prairie, Texas—Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
Oct. 18—Knoxville, Tenn.—The International
Oct. 19—Charlotte, N.C.—Fillmore Charlotte
Oct. 20—Raleigh, N.C.—The Ritz
Oct. 22—Silver Spring, Md.—Fillmore DC
Oct. 23—New York, N.Y.—PlayStation Theater
Oct. 24—Philadelphia, Pa.—Theatre of the Living Arts
Oct. 25—Boston, Mass.— House of Blues
Oct. 30—Denver, Colo. — Ogden Theatre
Nov. 2—San Francisco, Calif. — Regency Ballroom
Nov. 4—Los Angeles, Calif.—The Novo
Nov. 5—Sacramento, Calif.—Ace of Spades
Dec. 2—Columbus, Ohio—Newport Music Hall
Dec. 3—Toronto, O.N.—Phoenix Concert Theatre
Dec. 4—Pittsburgh, Pa.—Stage AE
Dec. 5—Detroit, Mich.—St. Andrews Hall
Dec. 6—Chicago, Ill.—House of Blues

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

