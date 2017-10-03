 Loso Commits 'Murda' on Writers Vol. 1 Battle

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Rare Breed Entertainment, better known as RBE, just dropped Loso Vs J Murda from their Writers Vol. 1 card that went down in early September. The battle (more like massacre) would serve as a warm-up for the Imaginary Gun Bar King, who is taking on his most challenging opponent yet in B. Dot on Oct 21st. There was also a surprise appearance in the second that will make fans go "Ohhhh SNAP!"

Somebody should have put a prayer cap and a white sheet on J Murda because Loso caught that body like he was a prayer line usher at a COGIC church! This battle was more one-sided than The Undertaker vs Hornswaggle in a Hell in a Cell match, like watching Yamcha try to go head to head with Majin Vegeta. Loso surgically took J-Murda apart in such an easy fashion, breaking his style down and causing Mr Murda (if that is his real last name) to burp DUMB loud in Loso's third to throw him off, which is kinda sucker move.

Sorry, not sorry.

Still, it was too late and the body was already in the bag by the end of the second. 3-0 Loso, no debate.

Check the battle for yourself:



About the Author
Cutright is Music Director for Nerdcore super group JustHis League, a battle rapper, and professional Ninja Turtle. Hater of first person shooters, he learned how to drive from playing Grand Theft Auto and wrecked his first car in under a month.

Related Articles

Loso vs Th3 Saga Finally Happened at Kingdom Choice Awards 2017

in News
Two of battle rap's elite showed up and showed out over the weekend at the 2017 Kingdom Choice Awards in Brooklyn, NY. The two emcees, who’ve never gone toe to toe, decided to meet face to face on…

Loso Drops Trailer for Battle of the Beliefs

in News
The Imaginary Gun Bar King has released a trailer for his showdown against B. Dot. Bullpen Battle League dropped their own trailer late last month, putting a spotlight on each emcee's view of faith.…

Th3 Saga Continues with Loso at Kingdom Choice Awards

in News
They said it would never happen! They said it was impossible! Well on Saturday, September 30th the impossible is happening! Loso and Th3 Saga are “meeting” for the 2017 Kingdom Choice Awards in a…

Loso Reveals New EP, Cover, Tracklist, & Release Date

in News
Battle rapper and artist Loso just announced his latest project and release date for, Before I Commit, an EP, that will drop on August 18.

Trending

Lecrae Reveals 'All Things Work Together' Album Cover, Tracklist, & Release Date

in News
Lecrae just wrapped up a Facebook Live video where he not only answered fans' questions but he also revealed the release date, tracklist, and preorder for the album in addition to the artwork.

NF Reveals Album Title, Release Date, and Cover

in News
NF has been dropping subtle clues about his next project over the last couple of weeks and now he has finally let the cat out of the bag.

KB 'Today We Rebel' Tracklist Revealed

in News
KB released the pre-order for his upcoming album Today We Rebel on Friday. With it came the reveal of the tracklisting for the Reach Records project.

Lecrae Talks New Album, Using Anger for Good, & 'Gospel Rap'

in News
Lecrae recently did an in-depth interview on the BUILD Series YouTube channel where he dove into All Things Work Together, unreleased songs with Tori Kelly, where he is with his faith right now, and…

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

Popular Tags