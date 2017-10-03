Loso Commits 'Murda' on Writers Vol. 1 Battle

Somebody should have put a prayer cap and a white sheet on J Murda because Loso caught that body like he was a prayer line usher at a COGIC church! This battle was more one-sided than The Undertaker vs Hornswaggle in a Hell in a Cell match, like watching Yamcha try to go head to head with Majin Vegeta. Loso surgically took J-Murda apart in such an easy fashion, breaking his style down and causing Mr Murda (if that is his real last name) to burp DUMB loud in Loso's third to throw him off, which is kinda sucker move.
Sorry, not sorry.
Still, it was too late and the body was already in the bag by the end of the second. 3-0 Loso, no debate.
Check the battle for yourself: