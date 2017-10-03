Andy Mineo Supports Deaf Awareness Week with Interpreters & Merch

"It's #deafawareness week! One year since I dropped the "Hear My Heart" video dedicated to my sister, Grace. All profits of these Hear My Heart shirts will fund interpreters for the Friends And Family Tour happening now!" Mineo wrote on Facebook.
The rapper also said that all extra proceeds will be given to an organization of his sister's choice. Ge those t-shirts here.
Watch the music video below:
We previously covered Andy talking about his sister and the music video and also captured her response. Read that here.