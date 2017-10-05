Monolog of Group Gideonz Army Announces Solo Project 'Southern Comfurt'

KB 'Today We Rebel' Tracklist Revealed in News KB released the pre-order for his upcoming album Today We Rebel on Friday. With it came the reveal of the tracklisting for the Reach Records project.

Lecrae Talks About Kendrick Lamar, Chance, & Xanax on Reddit AMA in News Lecrae did a Reddit AMA on the Hip-Hop Heads thread board on All Things Work Together’s release date and answered some interesting questions ranging from collaborations to prescription pills.

Lecrae Talks New Album, Using Anger for Good, & 'Gospel Rap' in News Lecrae recently did an in-depth interview on the BUILD Series YouTube channel where he dove into All Things Work Together, unreleased songs with Tori Kelly, where he is with his faith right now, and…