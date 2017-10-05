 Monolog of Group Gideonz Army Announces Solo Project 'Southern Comfurt'

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Rapper Monolog of Gideonz Army will be dropping his sixth album, Southern Comfurt, in December of 2017.

Southern Comfurt was an idea God gave me” stated Monolog, “it’s based off the scripture Isaiah chapter 40:1 where God is commanding us to take the message of comfort unto His people. Sometimes we forget to focus on comforting and encouraging our brothers and sisters, but people are going through, people are hurting, experiencing depression and not feeling worthy, all while holding on to fight the good fight of faith."

He continued, "We all need those words of encouragement as we go through the trials of life so that’s what I did with this album, used the Word of God to help encourage while addressing specific issues in hopes of giving strength to hold on."

On this album, Monolog teamed up with a few vocalists to bring powerful thought-provoking hooks including Luke G, P-Son, and Sarai.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Free Download: Kelvin Cornell - Shadows ft. Monolog

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
"Kelvin Cornell and Gideonz Army member Monolog team up to talk the importance of knowing the enemy and the importance of our roles as believers."

Music: T-Strike - Nobody ft. Bizzle & Monolog

in Singles
Orlando, Florida rapper T-Strike releases his newest single, "Nobody," featuring God Over Money artist Bizzle and Monolog from Gideonz Army.

Monolog of Gideonz Army announces release date of new solo album

in Press Releases
Gideonz Army will finally break its silence while answering the questions of fans with the release of their solo albums.

Free Download: Monolog - Transparency ft. T-Strike

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Monolog, a member of the Billboard charting group Gideonz Army, releases his newest single "Transparency" featuring T-Strike. The song is the title track from Monolog's solo-debut, set to release…

Trending

KB 'Today We Rebel' Tracklist Revealed

in News
KB released the pre-order for his upcoming album Today We Rebel on Friday. With it came the reveal of the tracklisting for the Reach Records project.

Lecrae Talks About Kendrick Lamar, Chance, & Xanax on Reddit AMA

in News
Lecrae did a Reddit AMA on the Hip-Hop Heads thread board on All Things Work Together’s release date and answered some interesting questions ranging from collaborations to prescription pills.

Lecrae Talks New Album, Using Anger for Good, & 'Gospel Rap'

in News
Lecrae recently did an in-depth interview on the BUILD Series YouTube channel where he dove into All Things Work Together, unreleased songs with Tori Kelly, where he is with his faith right now, and…

Lecrae's 'All Things Work Together' Opening Week Numbers are in

in News
In 2015, Lecrae's Anomaly shocked the world when it had first week sales of 88,000 units sold, not including streaming. This year's All Things Work Together has fallen way short of that.

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

Popular Tags