 Lecrae Announces 1K Phew Will Join Reach Records

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

With the announcement of 1K Phew joining Lecrae and Aha Gazelle on tour, it seemed like something was brewing with the young artist.

Twitter rumors began speculating that 1K Phew would be the next Reach records signee, and those rumors became fact tonight as Lecrae made it official at an Atlanta show.

Following the signing of Aha Gazelle, 1K Phew becomes the second artist signed to the Reach imprint this year, and this tour will be his big chance to show the Reach fans what he's got coming in the future.

1K Phew is featured on Lecrae’s new song “Hammer Time” which is on the album.

“It’s an awesome feeling man. Knowing you’re going on the right path and actually moving forward with your vision. I’m blessed,” said 1K Phew.

1K Phew will be performing songs from his new mixtape, Never Too Late” which is out now.

Lecrae - All Things Work Together Tour

Oct. 4—Memphis, Tenn.—Minglewood Hall

Oct. 5—Atlanta, GA—Tabernacle

Oct. 7—Kansas City, Mo.— The Truman

Oct. 8—Tulsa, Okla.—Cain’s Ballroom

Oct.11—New Orleans, La.—House of Blues

Oct.12—Houston, Texas—Revention Music Center

Oct.13—San Antonio, Texas—Aztec Theatre

Oct.14—Grand Prairie, Texas—Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

Oct. 18—Knoxville, Tenn.—The International

Oct. 19—Charlotte, N.C.—Fillmore Charlotte

Oct. 20—Raleigh, N.C.—The Ritz

Oct. 22—Silver Spring, Md.—Fillmore DC

Oct. 23—New York, N.Y.—PlayStation Theater

Oct. 24—Philadelphia, Pa.—Theatre of the Living Arts

Oct. 25—Boston, Mass.— House of Blues

Oct. 30—Denver, Colo. — Ogden Theatre

Nov. 2—San Francisco, Calif. — Regency Ballroom

Nov. 4—Los Angeles, Calif.—The Novo

Nov. 5—Sacramento, Calif.—Ace of Spades

Dec. 2—Columbus, Ohio—Newport Music Hall

Dec. 3—Toronto, O.N.—Phoenix Concert Theatre

Dec. 4—Pittsburgh, Pa.—Stage AE

Dec. 5—Detroit, Mich.—St. Andrews Hall

Dec. 6—Chicago, Ill.—House of Blues

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

1K Phew Set to Join Lecrae on 'All Things Work Together Tour'

in News
Rap artist 1K Phew was just announced to be joining Lecrae and Aha Gazelle on the “All Things Work Together” tour.

Lecrae's 'All Things Work Together' Opening Week Numbers are in

in News
In 2015, Lecrae's Anomaly shocked the world when it had first week sales of 88,000 units sold, not including streaming. This year's All Things Work Together has fallen way short of that.

Lecrae Talks About Kendrick Lamar, Chance, & Xanax on Reddit AMA

in News
Lecrae did a Reddit AMA on the Hip-Hop Heads thread board on All Things Work Together’s release date and answered some interesting questions ranging from collaborations to prescription pills.

Lecrae's 'All Things Work Together' Debuts in Top 5 on iTunes

in News
Lecrae just dropped his long-awaited All Things Work Together album and it debuted at the No. 4 spot on all of iTunes on September 22 and it has not wavered since.

Trending

KB 'Today We Rebel' Tracklist Revealed

in News
KB released the pre-order for his upcoming album Today We Rebel on Friday. With it came the reveal of the tracklisting for the Reach Records project.

Lecrae Talks About Kendrick Lamar, Chance, & Xanax on Reddit AMA

in News
Lecrae did a Reddit AMA on the Hip-Hop Heads thread board on All Things Work Together’s release date and answered some interesting questions ranging from collaborations to prescription pills.

Lecrae's 'All Things Work Together' Opening Week Numbers are in

in News
In 2015, Lecrae's Anomaly shocked the world when it had first week sales of 88,000 units sold, not including streaming. This year's All Things Work Together has fallen way short of that.

Lecrae Talks New Album, Using Anger for Good, & 'Gospel Rap'

in News
Lecrae recently did an in-depth interview on the BUILD Series YouTube channel where he dove into All Things Work Together, unreleased songs with Tori Kelly, where he is with his faith right now, and…

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

Popular Tags