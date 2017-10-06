Lecrae Announces 1K Phew Will Join Reach Records

Twitter rumors began speculating that 1K Phew would be the next Reach records signee, and those rumors became fact tonight as Lecrae made it official at an Atlanta show.
Following the signing of Aha Gazelle, 1K Phew becomes the second artist signed to the Reach imprint this year, and this tour will be his big chance to show the Reach fans what he's got coming in the future.
1K Phew is featured on Lecrae’s new song “Hammer Time” which is on the album.
“It’s an awesome feeling man. Knowing you’re going on the right path and actually moving forward with your vision. I’m blessed,” said 1K Phew.
1K Phew will be performing songs from his new mixtape, Never Too Late” which is out now.
Lecrae - All Things Work Together TourOct. 4—Memphis, Tenn.—Minglewood Hall
Oct. 5—Atlanta, GA—Tabernacle
Oct. 7—Kansas City, Mo.— The Truman
Oct. 8—Tulsa, Okla.—Cain’s Ballroom
Oct.11—New Orleans, La.—House of Blues
Oct.12—Houston, Texas—Revention Music Center
Oct.13—San Antonio, Texas—Aztec Theatre
Oct.14—Grand Prairie, Texas—Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
Oct. 18—Knoxville, Tenn.—The International
Oct. 19—Charlotte, N.C.—Fillmore Charlotte
Oct. 20—Raleigh, N.C.—The Ritz
Oct. 22—Silver Spring, Md.—Fillmore DC
Oct. 23—New York, N.Y.—PlayStation Theater
Oct. 24—Philadelphia, Pa.—Theatre of the Living Arts
Oct. 25—Boston, Mass.— House of Blues
Oct. 30—Denver, Colo. — Ogden Theatre
Nov. 2—San Francisco, Calif. — Regency Ballroom
Nov. 4—Los Angeles, Calif.—The Novo
Nov. 5—Sacramento, Calif.—Ace of Spades
Dec. 2—Columbus, Ohio—Newport Music Hall
Dec. 3—Toronto, O.N.—Phoenix Concert Theatre
Dec. 4—Pittsburgh, Pa.—Stage AE
Dec. 5—Detroit, Mich.—St. Andrews Hall
Dec. 6—Chicago, Ill.—House of Blues