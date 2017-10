Woke up to a #1 album today! Thanks to the fans #realmusictillthedaywedie — NF (@nfrealmusic) October 6, 2017

Just days after NF released his long-awaited album, the emcee has announced the dates of his 2018 "Perception Tour." The album has reached number one not only the Hip-Hop Albums chart but on the overall albums chart as well, beating out recently deceased Tom Petty.