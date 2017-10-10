NAK Reveals 'Ashley Court: Chapter II', Cover, and Tracklist

The project features six tracks and has collaborations with Derrick Engoy and labelmate Sam Ock.
"Ashley Court is NAK’s story. It explores his mundane life in the white suburbs of California as a Filipino-American who’s 'not quite Filipino, but not quite American', listening to hip-hop and playing video games. For listeners, it is a reminder that there is meaning in the mundane and that the mundane can be extraordinary."
Tracklist: Kuya Derrick (feat. Derrick Engoy)
That Nurse
Aswang
Final Fantasy
Like Waves
Heartmelt (feat. Sam Ock)
Purchase part one here.