 Dwayne Reed Appears on MTV's TRL Teachers & Scholarships Episode

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Everyone's favorite teacher and rapper Mr. Dwayne Reed took his talents to MTV's TRL yesterday in honor of teachers and schools. The episode of TRL stood for "Tuition Request Live."

Mr. Reed talked about his experience with the Duane Reed retailer, his goals as a teacher, and even spit a little freestyle where he identifies himself as the black Mr. Rogers.

Check out a clip below:





About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Christian Rap Artist Collabs with Old Navy & Pharrell to 'Welcome Back' Kids to School

in Music Videos
Rapper and teacher Dwayne Reed is at it again for the kids. Close to a year after his viral hit, "Welcome to the 4th Grade" dropped, he has now teamed up with Pharrell's i am OTHER and Old Navy to…

Dwayne Reed featured on Nick Cannon's NBC show, launches charitable clothing line

in News
On the night that NBC's Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon spotlighted Rapzilla Freshman Dwayne Reed for his viral music video "Welcome to the 4th Grade", the teacher launched a line of merchandise to…

Free Download: Dwayne Reed - Anxious ft. Street Hymns

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
CTZN Music artist Dwayne Reed releases a new single called "Anxious" featuring Street Hymns.

Chicago artist Dwayne Reed shares Christian testimony, why he hates 'Chiraq' nickname

in Interviews
Dwayne Reed, a Chicago-based rapper/signer signed to CTZN Music, shared his Christian testimony with Rapzilla at Legacy Conference 2015, as well as why he hates his city's nickname "Chiraq."

Trending

Lecrae's 'All Things Work Together' Opening Week Numbers are in

in News
In 2015, Lecrae's Anomaly shocked the world when it had first week sales of 88,000 units sold, not including streaming. This year's All Things Work Together has fallen short of that.

KB 'Today We Rebel' Tracklist Revealed

in News
KB released the pre-order for his upcoming album Today We Rebel on Friday. With it came the reveal of the tracklisting for the Reach Records project.

Lecrae Announces 1K Phew Will Join Reach Records

in News
With the announcement of 1K Phew joining Lecrae and Aha Gazelle on tour, it seemed like something was brewing with the young artist.

Lecrae Talks About Kendrick Lamar, Chance, & Xanax on Reddit AMA

in News
Lecrae did a Reddit AMA on the Hip-Hop Heads thread board on All Things Work Together’s release date and answered some interesting questions ranging from collaborations to prescription pills.

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

Popular Tags