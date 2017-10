Dwayne Reed Appears on MTV's TRL Teachers & Scholarships Episode

so pretty sure i would lose a rap battle against @teachmrreed #TRL pic.twitter.com/HCiPudhpwV — TRL (@TRL) October 11, 2017

Thank you awesome people at @TRL for having me, and FOR GIVING MY STUDENTS $5K! I can't wait to tell them the good news! https://t.co/2INAQLFkhN — Dwayne Reed (@TeachMrReed) October 11, 2017

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Everyone's favorite teacher and rapper Mr. Dwayne Reed took his talents to MTV's TRL yesterday in honor of teachers and schools. The episode of TRL stood for "Tuition Request Live."Mr. Reed talked about his experience with the Duane Reed retailer, his goals as a teacher, and even spit a little freestyle where he identifies himself as the black Mr. Rogers.Check out a clip below: