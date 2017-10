About the Author

Rapper Jered Sanders appeared on the Wade-O Radio Show where he spoke about his upcoming projects, his work situation, and how it is working with God Over Money Artists.Sanders revealed that the EP is called. He said at the moment he's been working on a song-a-day or two for the last month so he can get the album finished before the birth of his child. The record will feature everything from trap to his bread and butter, boom bap stuff.Watch the interview below: