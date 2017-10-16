 Dee-1 Reveals New Album, Cover, and Tracklist

Last week, Dee-1 helped co-host the green carpet at 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards from Miami, and now he's continuing that moment with the announcement of his next project, SLINGSHOT DAVID.

The album is available for pre-order now and contains 13 tracks with the first single, "Hood Villains" as an instant grat track.

SLINGSHOT DAVID is scheduled for a Friday November 10th, 2017 release. The emcee says the project will be "addressing some of the biggest real-life questions and situations today."

He just wrapped up his "Knowledge for College Tour," where he and the college company Sallie Mae teamed up for the second time, educating students about higher education and financial literacy.



Track List

Destiny
Wanna Be A Hot Boy
For The Stars
I Like You
Intelligence
Why Do The Righteous Suffer
Love Always Wins (Feat. Sevyn Streeter)
Hood Villains
Just Clocked In
My People Need Me
The Devil's Playground
I Don't Wanna Let You Down
Hol' Up

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

