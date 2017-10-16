Dee-1 Reveals New Album, Cover, and Tracklist

The album is available for pre-order now and contains 13 tracks with the first single, "Hood Villains" as an instant grat track.
SLINGSHOT DAVID is scheduled for a Friday November 10th, 2017 release. The emcee says the project will be "addressing some of the biggest real-life questions and situations today."
He just wrapped up his "Knowledge for College Tour," where he and the college company Sallie Mae teamed up for the second time, educating students about higher education and financial literacy.
Track ListDestiny
Wanna Be A Hot Boy
For The Stars
I Like You
Intelligence
Why Do The Righteous Suffer
Love Always Wins (Feat. Sevyn Streeter)
Hood Villains
Just Clocked In
My People Need Me
The Devil's Playground
I Don't Wanna Let You Down
Hol' Up