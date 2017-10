Dee-1 Reveals New Album, Cover, and Tracklist

Track List

Last week, Dee-1 helped co-host the green carpet at 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards from Miami, and now he's continuing that moment with the announcement of his next project,The album is available for pre-order now and contains 13 tracks with the first single, "Hood Villains" as an instant grat track.is scheduled for a Friday November 10th, 2017 release. The emcee says the project will be "addressing some of the biggest real-life questions and situations today."He just wrapped up his "Knowledge for College Tour," where he and the college company Sallie Mae teamed up for the second time, educating students about higher education and financial literacy.DestinyWanna Be A Hot BoyFor The StarsI Like YouIntelligenceWhy Do The Righteous SufferLove Always Wins (Feat. Sevyn Streeter)Hood VillainsJust Clocked InMy People Need MeThe Devil's PlaygroundI Don't Wanna Let You DownHol' Up