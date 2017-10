About the Author

NF's first week numbers forare in and the rapper posted better numbers than his last release and also earned himself a no. 1 spot on the iTunes albums chart.brought in around 28,000 sales last year and his latest record was estimated to have reeled in between 28K and 32K units. Add in the streams, and Hits Daily Double puts the rapper in the top spot with 53,000 units sold.NF's fans came out in full support of the rapper this time around and the charts reflect that growth.The emcee also announced his "Perception" tour dates for 2018.Watch the trailer below:Get the album and get the track on here Get ticket info here