 Young Noah to Drop Double Hurricane Relief Compilation Albums '40 Days' & '40 Nights'

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Rapper Young Noah is putting on for his city in Houston, along with providing help for Florida, Puerto Rico, and Mexico as well, as he is gearing up to release a double compilation album of 66 tracks with every penny going toward Hurricane Relief.

Rapzilla.com is sponsoring the project in order to get as many people on board with this project as possible.

The album drops on October 20 on all digital platforms.



Preoder here and here.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Young Noah Announces '7 Hood Dynamics' Release Date & Tracklist

in News
In a year that has already seen Young Noah dropped three albums in May and a flurry of singles throughout the summer, the rapper once again has another project dropping.

Music Video: Young Noah - Via Dolorosa

in Music Videos
Young Noah released his latest visual for "Via Dolorosa," a track off his 2010 project Christian Rap for Dummies which dropped on Monday.

Video: Buck Barnabas - Dark Place ft. Young Noah

in Music Videos
Buck Barnabas released a new music video, "Dark Place" featuring Young Noah, from his free project The Lazarus Effect out now.

Young Noah is Dropping Three Albums This Month

in News
Christian rap artist Young Noah is getting ready to drop three albums at once, but the songs aren't new, he's taking a step back to his past with these.

Trending

Lecrae's 'All Things Work Together' Opening Week Numbers are in

in News
In 2015, Lecrae's Anomaly shocked the world when it had first week sales of 88,000 units sold, not including streaming. This year's All Things Work Together has fallen short of that.

Lecrae Announces 1K Phew Will Join Reach Records

in News
With the announcement of 1K Phew joining Lecrae and Aha Gazelle on tour, it seemed like something was brewing with the young artist.

KB 'Today We Rebel' Tracklist Revealed

in News
KB released the pre-order for his upcoming album Today We Rebel on Friday. With it came the reveal of the tracklisting for the Reach Records project.

Lecrae Talks About Kendrick Lamar, Chance, & Xanax on Reddit AMA

in News
Lecrae did a Reddit AMA on the Hip-Hop Heads thread board on All Things Work Together’s release date and answered some interesting questions ranging from collaborations to prescription pills.

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

LISTENING SESSION

K. Sparks Urban Couture
Buy on iTunes or Amazon

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

Popular Tags