Young Noah to Drop Double Hurricane Relief Compilation Albums '40 Days' & '40 Nights'

Rapper Young Noah is putting on for his city in Houston, along with providing help for Florida, Puerto Rico, and Mexico as well, as he is gearing up to release a double compilation album of 66 tracks with every penny going toward Hurricane Relief.
Rapzilla.com is sponsoring the project in order to get as many people on board with this project as possible.
The album drops on October 20 on all digital platforms.
