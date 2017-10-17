"Untold Story: Trill Young King 11.10.17 | Pre-order available 10.22.17 | We worked really hard on this one. Threw away 20+ tracks, it had to be right. This is not just my story, it's our story. We got a voice! Exec Producer: @BoxOfLegacy Art: @zxmbiac," Paul posted on Instagram.
Corey Paul Reveals New Album Title, Cover, and Release Date
"Untold Story: Trill Young King 11.10.17 | Pre-order available 10.22.17 | We worked really hard on this one. Threw away 20+ tracks, it had to be right. This is not just my story, it's our story. We got a voice! Exec Producer: @BoxOfLegacy Art: @zxmbiac," Paul posted on Instagram.