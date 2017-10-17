 Corey Paul Reveals New Album Title, Cover, and Release Date

Hip-Hop artist Corey Paul just announced his next album Trill Young King will be dropping on November 10th and the pre-order is going live on October 22nd.

"Untold Story: Trill Young King 11.10.17 | Pre-order available 10.22.17 | We worked really hard on this one. Threw away 20+ tracks, it had to be right. This is not just my story, it's our story. We got a voice! Exec Producer: @BoxOfLegacy Art: @zxmbiac," Paul posted on Instagram.



Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

