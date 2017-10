Corey Paul Reveals New Album Title, Cover, and Release Date

About the Author

Hip-Hop artist Corey Paul just announced his next albumwill be dropping on November 10th and the pre-order is going live on October 22nd."Untold Story: Trill Young King 11.10.17 | Pre-order available 10.22.17 | We worked really hard on this one. Threw away 20+ tracks, it had to be right. This is not just my story, it's our story. We got a voice! Exec Producer: @BoxOfLegacy Art: @zxmbiac," Paul posted on Instagram.