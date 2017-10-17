 Philadelphia Eagles Player Gets Baptized in Hotel Pool

There's a lot of controversy surrounding our NFL stars in the news these days, but here's one story everyone can rally behind.

The team's wide receiver, Marcus Johnson, tweeted a photo of himself getting baptized in a hotel pool while surrounded by teammates who were bowed in prayer and agreeance.



Some of the names around the pool appear to be quarterback Carson Wentz, backup QB Nick Foles, linebacker Jordan Hicks, tight end Zach Ertz, tight end Trey Burton, and offensive guard Stefen Wisniewski.

This joyous occasion happened a few hours before the team would ride their spiritual high to a 28-23 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

