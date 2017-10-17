NF's 'Perception' Debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200

NF's 'Perception' First Week Sales Numbers are in in News NF's first week numbers for Perception are in and the rapper posted better numbers than his last release and also earned himself a no. 1 spot on the iTunes albums chart and the Billboard music chart.

NF Announces 2018 'Perception' Tour Dates and Preorder in News Just days after NF released his long-awaited album Perception, the emcee has announced the dates of his 2018 "Perception Tour."

NF's 'Perception' Hits No. 1 on iTunes Albums Chart in News NF's long-anticipated follow up to Therapy Session, Perception, is finally here, and the charting numbers have proved that the rapper is still number one to his fans.