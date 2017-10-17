 NF's 'Perception' Debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Hip-hop artist NF's latest album Perception not only debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Albums chart and Amazon's Top Rap Album chart, but it also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200.



Therapy Session brought in around 28,000 sales last year and his latest record was estimated to have reeled in between 28K and 32K units. Add in the streams, and Hits Daily Double puts the rapper in the top spot with 53,000 units sold.

The song "Let You Down," garnered 19.5 million Spotify streams and 4.8 million YouTube/VEVO plays in under three weeks. It reached No. 2 on Spotify's Global Viral 50 Chart and No. 3 on the US Viral 50 Chart and was featured on Spotify's Viral 50 Charts in over 50 countries.

Over the summer, "Outro" hit the Spotify US Viral Chart at No. 21 with "Green Lights" close behind No. 28. The combined streams are over 8 million, while video views surpass 6 million since August.

The emcee also announced his "Perception" tour dates for 2018.



Watch the trailer below:



Get the album on here.

Get ticket info here.

