NF and Trip Lee Win Big at 2017 GMA Dove Awards

NF's 'Perception' Debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200 in News Hip-hop artist NF's latest album Perception not only debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Albums chart and Amazon's Top Rap Album chart, but it also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200.

NF's 'Perception' First Week Sales Numbers are in in News NF's first week numbers for Perception are in and the rapper posted better numbers than his last release and also earned himself a no. 1 spot on the iTunes albums chart and the Billboard music chart.

NF Announces 2018 'Perception' Tour Dates and Preorder in News Just days after NF released his long-awaited album Perception, the emcee has announced the dates of his 2018 "Perception Tour."