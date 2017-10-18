 NF and Trip Lee Win Big at 2017 GMA Dove Awards

Last night was the 2017 Dove Awards and amongst the many awards given out, Trip Lee and NF were two of the recipients.

NF continued his hot streak of no. 1 album on Billboard and iTunes with a win of Rap/Hip Hop Recorded Song of the Year for "Oh Lord" off of last year's Therapy Session.

NF was pitted against “Party In The Hills (feat. Andy Mineo & Hollyn)” by Steven Malcolm and "Billion Years" by Trip Lee.



Trip Lee won in Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year for last year's The Waiting Room Mixtape.

Trip Lee was up against The Misadventures Of Fern and Marty by Social Club Misfits and Steven Malcolm by Steven Malcolm.



Social Club Misfits and Steven Malcolm were also nominated for New Artists of the Year but did not win.

