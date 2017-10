NF and Trip Lee Win Big at 2017 GMA Dove Awards

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Last night was the 2017 Dove Awards and amongst the many awards given out, Trip Lee and NF were two of the recipients.NF continued his hot streak of no. 1 album on Billboard and iTunes with a win of Rap/Hip Hop Recorded Song of the Year for "Oh Lord" off of last year'sNF was pitted against “Party In The Hills (feat. Andy Mineo & Hollyn)” by Steven Malcolm and "Billion Years" by Trip Lee.Trip Lee won in Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year for last year'sTrip Lee was up againstby Social Club Misfits andby Steven Malcolm.Social Club Misfits and Steven Malcolm were also nominated for New Artists of the Year but did not win.