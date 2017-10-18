Serge Reveals Cover of Upcoming 'Rookie Season' Album

Serge partnered with RMG Amplify to put this record out.
"What's funny is, I'm not into sports at all, but I adopted the mindset, being lowly in heart, someone who hasn't arrived," Serge said of considering himself a rookie in the rap game. "I don't want to feel like I've arrived. I want to grind like I'm still a rookie, always learning new things and growing."
"The selling point for me is who they are as people," Serge said of Derek Minor and Doc Watson, the heads of RMG Amplify. "They're good people as well as capable."