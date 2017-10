Serge Reveals Cover of Upcoming 'Rookie Season' Album

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Hip-Hop artist Serge's new albumis set to arrive on October 27 and the emcee just revealed the project's cover (the picture above).Serge partnered with RMG Amplify to put this record out."What's funny is, I'm not into sports at all, but I adopted the mindset, being lowly in heart, someone who hasn't arrived," Serge said of considering himself a rookie in the rap game. "I don't want to feel like I've arrived. I want to grind like I'm still a rookie, always learning new things and growing.""The selling point for me is who they are as people," Serge said of Derek Minor and Doc Watson, the heads of RMG Amplify. "They're good people as well as capable."