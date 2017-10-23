 James Gardin on Rapzilla.com on Rapzilla.com with Chris Chicago - Ep. 80

James Gardin is our featured artist on our 80th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago.

KB - DNOU
Serge - Swish
1K Phew – Fettuccini
NF – Let You Down
Aha Gazelle - Back In My Bag
KB Ft Lecrae - Hometeam
S.O. – All Day Ft. Json & Mission

Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
James Gardin Interview Part 1
James Gardin - Complaining
James Gardin Interview Part 2
James Gardin - Promiseland
James Gardin Interview Part 3
James Gardin – Black Boy Blush
James Gardin Interview Part 4

LIVE IN THE MIX – DJ TITUZ
Charles Jenkins - Winning (One Mic remix)
Tasha Cobbs Feat. Nicki Minaj - I’m Getting Ready
Arrested_Development - People Everyday (Slow Jam Funkymix)
Akon - Ghetto (Instrumental)
A.I. - Pulling Me
Social Club ft. Andy Mineo & SPZRKT - Coogi Sweater
Bizzle - We Here Now
Lecrae - Always Knew
Eshon Burgundy - Come Alive Ft. J.R. & JGivenz
Drew Weeks - Mercy
Flame & Mike REAL - #Escrow
Tedashii - Jumped Out the Whip (Gasolina remix)
J-lil - So Gone
Capital Kings feat. John Reuben - Ooh Ahh
Level 3-16 - Here I Am
Problem Lights - Chad Jones Problem remix (feat. Propaganda, Canon)
Lecrae - Down for My Messengers
Keishon John - Yahweh
Datin - I Got The Spirit (Despacito remix)
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Almost Like Praying feat Artists for Puerto Rico

Hef - Prisoner
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Beautiful Eulogy - Messiah ft. Citizens
#3. Derek Minor - Walls ft. Urban Rescue
#2. Trip Lee - Forever
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
R-Swift - Autopilot ft. Beleaf and WHATUPRG
#1. KB - Not Today Satan ft. Andy Mineo
Zauntee - Joyfully

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

