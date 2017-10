James Gardin on Rapzilla.com on Rapzilla.com with Chris Chicago - Ep. 80

About the Author

James Gardin is our featured artist on our 80th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago.Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play KB - DNOUSerge - Swish1K Phew – FettucciniNF – Let You DownAha Gazelle - Back In My BagKB Ft Lecrae - HometeamS.O. – All Day Ft. Json & MissionRapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview SegmentJames Gardin Interview Part 1James Gardin - ComplainingJames Gardin Interview Part 2James Gardin - PromiselandJames Gardin Interview Part 3James Gardin – Black Boy BlushJames Gardin Interview Part 4LIVE IN THE MIX – DJ TITUZCharles Jenkins - Winning (One Mic remix)Tasha Cobbs Feat. Nicki Minaj - I’m Getting ReadyArrested_Development - People Everyday (Slow Jam Funkymix)Akon - Ghetto (Instrumental)A.I. - Pulling MeSocial Club ft. Andy Mineo & SPZRKT - Coogi SweaterBizzle - We Here NowLecrae - Always KnewEshon Burgundy - Come Alive Ft. J.R. & JGivenzDrew Weeks - MercyFlame & Mike REAL - #EscrowTedashii - Jumped Out the Whip (Gasolina remix)J-lil - So GoneCapital Kings feat. John Reuben - Ooh AhhLevel 3-16 - Here I AmProblem Lights - Chad Jones Problem remix (feat. Propaganda, Canon)Lecrae - Down for My MessengersKeishon John - YahwehDatin - I Got The Spirit (Despacito remix)Lin-Manuel Miranda - Almost Like Praying feat Artists for Puerto RicoHef - PrisonerRapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4#4. Beautiful Eulogy - Messiah ft. Citizens#3. Derek Minor - Walls ft. Urban Rescue#2. Trip Lee - ForeverRapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the WeekR-Swift - Autopilot ft. Beleaf and WHATUPRG#1. KB - Not Today Satan ft. Andy MineoZauntee - Joyfully