James Gardin on Rapzilla.com on Rapzilla.com with Chris Chicago - Ep. 80

KB - DNOU
Serge - Swish
1K Phew – Fettuccini
NF – Let You Down
Aha Gazelle - Back In My Bag
KB Ft Lecrae - Hometeam
S.O. – All Day Ft. Json & Mission
Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
James Gardin Interview Part 1
James Gardin - Complaining
James Gardin Interview Part 2
James Gardin - Promiseland
James Gardin Interview Part 3
James Gardin – Black Boy Blush
James Gardin Interview Part 4
LIVE IN THE MIX – DJ TITUZ
Charles Jenkins - Winning (One Mic remix)
Tasha Cobbs Feat. Nicki Minaj - I’m Getting Ready
Arrested_Development - People Everyday (Slow Jam Funkymix)
Akon - Ghetto (Instrumental)
A.I. - Pulling Me
Social Club ft. Andy Mineo & SPZRKT - Coogi Sweater
Bizzle - We Here Now
Lecrae - Always Knew
Eshon Burgundy - Come Alive Ft. J.R. & JGivenz
Drew Weeks - Mercy
Flame & Mike REAL - #Escrow
Tedashii - Jumped Out the Whip (Gasolina remix)
J-lil - So Gone
Capital Kings feat. John Reuben - Ooh Ahh
Level 3-16 - Here I Am
Problem Lights - Chad Jones Problem remix (feat. Propaganda, Canon)
Lecrae - Down for My Messengers
Keishon John - Yahweh
Datin - I Got The Spirit (Despacito remix)
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Almost Like Praying feat Artists for Puerto Rico
Hef - Prisoner
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Beautiful Eulogy - Messiah ft. Citizens
#3. Derek Minor - Walls ft. Urban Rescue
#2. Trip Lee - Forever
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
R-Swift - Autopilot ft. Beleaf and WHATUPRG
#1. KB - Not Today Satan ft. Andy Mineo
Zauntee - Joyfully