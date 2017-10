About the Author

New Florida artist Zauntee is debuting his next single "No. 34" on Rapzilla.com this Friday 10/27.His track "God Taught Me" was Zauntee's initiation to the Rapzilla audience and the listeners responded by making it one of the biggest tracks on the site for 2017.Watch it below:Buy on iTunes or Amazon