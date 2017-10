Tracklist:

Rapper Derek Minor is getting ready to drop his second installment of the "Up and Away" series of albums.was part one and part two will be, which is set to arrive on November 10.1. Heaven's Light (feat. Marissa Jerome & WHATUPRG)2. This Morning (feat. Anesha Birchett)3. Walls (feat. Urban Rescue)4. higher Higher HIGHER (feat. Byron Juane)5. Tight Rope (feat. Roz)6. Tight Rope (Coda)7. High Enough (feat. WHATUPRG)8. Visions from the TopPreorder the album on iTunes