RMG Amplify Signs Role Model Records & it's Artists Dru Bex, Shopé, and Lord Badu

Role Model Records was founded in 2010 by Sola Ogunbitan, and has become a fast up and coming company in hip-hop. RMG Amplify will be assisting RMR in promoting new projects by Dru Bex, Shopé and the newly signed Lord Badu.
Ogunbitan first connected with RMG's Doc Watson when Role Model Records was a few years old.
"Doc has pretty much been a mentor to me," Ogunbitan said, "someone to give me advice and feedback, so it made sense to keep the relationship growing that I already had. What they do with their artists is exactly what we want to do with our artists."
"I am excited about Role Model Records," Doc shared. "Sola already has two great artists on his roster in Shopé and Dru Bex. Both of them are great guys that I support one hundred percent, so I'm also excited about the addition of Lord Badu to the team."
New singles and projects from Role Model Records with promotional assistance from RMG Amplify will be dropping soon.