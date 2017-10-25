FEDEL Announces 'Brave 2' Preorder & Offers "Betty Crocker" Single

FEDEL's Brave project saw songs like "Jabbin Dabbin" in rotation at OKC Thunder games and "Always Reppin" featured on ESPN. Now, FEDEL is gearing up to launch the follow-up on November 10th.
The EP will expand on FEDEL's I WILL BE movement and explored bravery in everyday life.
Brave 2 will come with an instant download of the song "Betty Crocker," and be pre-ordered here.
