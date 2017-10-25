 FEDEL Announces 'Brave 2' Preorder & Offers "Betty Crocker" Single

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

FEDEL's Brave project saw songs like "Jabbin Dabbin" in rotation at OKC Thunder games and "Always Reppin" featured on ESPN. Now, FEDEL is gearing up to launch the follow-up on November 10th.

The EP will expand on FEDEL's I WILL BE movement and explored bravery in everyday life.

Brave 2 will come with an instant download of the song "Betty Crocker," and be pre-ordered here.



About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Music: FEDEL - Drop Dance

in Singles
FEDEL released a new single, "Drop Dance" produced by D Hood, and has a dance challenge to go along with it.

FEDEL's 'Always Reppin' Featured on ESPN's First Take

in News
FEDEL's song "Always Reppin” from his Brave EP will be featured on ESPN's "First Take” show programming.

Free EP: FEDEL - The Brave

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Download FEDEL's newest project The Brave EP for free on Rapzilla.com.

Video: FEDEL - On A Wave

in Music Videos
FEDEL released a music video for his "On A Wave" single, the first track from his new EP The Brave out now.

Trending

Lecrae's 'All Things Work Together' Opening Week Numbers are in

in News
In 2015, Lecrae's Anomaly shocked the world when it had first week sales of 88,000 units sold, not including streaming. This year's All Things Work Together has fallen short of that.

Lecrae Announces 1K Phew Will Join Reach Records

in News
With the announcement of 1K Phew joining Lecrae and Aha Gazelle on tour, it seemed like something was brewing with the young artist.

KB 'Today We Rebel' Tracklist Revealed

in News
KB released the pre-order for his upcoming album Today We Rebel on Friday. With it came the reveal of the tracklisting for the Reach Records project.

Lecrae Talks About Kendrick Lamar, Chance, & Xanax on Reddit AMA

in News
Lecrae did a Reddit AMA on the Hip-Hop Heads thread board on All Things Work Together’s release date and answered some interesting questions ranging from collaborations to prescription pills.

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

LISTENING SESSION

K. Sparks Urban Couture
Buy on iTunes or Amazon

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

Popular Tags