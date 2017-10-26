 Andy Mineo's 'You Can't Stop Me' Announced as Pacers 2017/2018 Theme Song

Andy Mineo was just granted a great opportunity with the NBA as his song "You Can't Stop Me" from Never Land is being used as the Indiana Pacers' season theme song.

The song has already won an ESPN Whammy Award for being the MLB's most popular walk-up song in 2015.

"It's just kind of an anthem that everyone can relate to," Mineo said ESPN. "Facing self-doubt, fear, and working through that and saying, 'The only thing that can stop us is ourselves.'"

Mineo's roots with basketball run deep. He went to Syracuse College in New York, where that team is the life pulse of the city.

Earlier this year, he released Magic & Bird with Wordsplayed which has basketball themes running throughout.

"I think the thing that makes Indiana basketball special is that they have incredible teams, both college teams, and pro teams, and they're all about grit." Mineo explained during the shoot. "So I think of Larry Bird, I think the greats coming through, and always giving 110 on the court."

Lastly and most importantly, was it hard for Andy, a New Yorker, probably a Knicks fan, to do something for the Pacers? Just think 90s basketball and Reggie Miller and then connect the dots!

Check out the Pacers' "You Can't Stop Me" promo video below and here.



Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

