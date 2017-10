Tracklist

Reach Records' newest signee, 1K Phew, just dropped his debut projectThe mixtape was released in June when he was independent. Now that he's with Reach, they re-released and added two tracks, "Trap House" and "TV" featuring Lecrae. Also, "Let's Get It" was changed to "Load of Me."1. Load of Me2. Back Then3. Fettuccine4. Trap House5. Jumping Jacks6. Petco7. TV ft. Lecrae8. Never Too Late9. Long Way10. Bet Not Ever11. Before12. ForeverPurchase or stream here