Now in Stores - October 27, 2017

Tracklist1. Load of Me
2. Back Then
3. Fettuccine
4. Trap House
5. Jumping Jacks
6. Petco
7. TV ft. Lecrae
8. Never Too Late
9. Long Way
10. Bet Not Ever
11. Before
12. Forever
Purchase or stream here.
Click to buy: here.
Tracklist1. Swish
2. Space Jam
3. Instagram
4. Wavy Love
5. Jtg (feat. Muche Ukegbu)
Click to buy: here.
Purchase here.
Other releases today include TheKnuBlack's Ohana, Mission's All of You None of Me, and IZ-Real's "BallOut".
