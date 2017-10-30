KB on Rapzilla.com on Rapzilla.com with Chris Chicago - Ep. 81

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.
Lecrae - Facts
NF – Outcast
Word – Wavvy Ft. Mission
Zauntee - No. 34
Andy Mineo – Uno Uno Seis
1K Phew – Fettuccini
KB - DNOU
Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
KB Interview Part 1
KB – Monster Ft. Aha Gazelle
KB Interview Part 2
KB – Not Today Satan ft. Andy Mineo
KB Interview Part 3
KB – New Portrait
KB Interview Part 4
LIVE IN THE MIX – MC MIKE G
CJ Emulous – Take Off (Ft. Humble)
Sareem Poems - Breathe (feat. Red Pill)
Qheem Redeemed - Do Dat At
Blake Whiteley - New Day ft. (Brianna Caprice)
Aha Gazelle - Momma's House
Tedashii - Riot (DJ Gelo Remix)
The ORG – Assemble
Alano Adan – You Got That
James Gardin - Promise Land
Eric Heron - Switch It Up
Grits – Tennessee's been Good to Me (Ft. Pigeon John)
Juliet Oh - If.
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Derek Minor - Walls ft. Urban Rescue
#3. Surf Gvng - Nintendo ft. Zauntee
#2. Trip Lee - Forever
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
Byron Juane - Proof
#1. KB - Not Today Satan ft. Andy Mineo
Canon – Round Em Up
Ty Brasel – Back Yard