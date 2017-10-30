 KB on Rapzilla.com on Rapzilla.com with Chris Chicago - Ep. 81

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

KB is our featured artist on our 81st episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago.

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.



Lecrae - Facts
NF – Outcast
Word – Wavvy Ft. Mission
Zauntee - No. 34
Andy Mineo – Uno Uno Seis
1K Phew – Fettuccini
KB - DNOU

Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
KB Interview Part 1
KB – Monster Ft. Aha Gazelle
KB Interview Part 2
KB – Not Today Satan ft. Andy Mineo
KB Interview Part 3
KB – New Portrait
KB Interview Part 4

LIVE IN THE MIX – MC MIKE G
CJ Emulous – Take Off (Ft. Humble)
Sareem Poems - Breathe (feat. Red Pill)
Qheem Redeemed - Do Dat At
Blake Whiteley - New Day ft. (Brianna Caprice)
Aha Gazelle - Momma's House
Tedashii - Riot (DJ Gelo Remix)
The ORG – Assemble
Alano Adan – You Got That
James Gardin - Promise Land
Eric Heron - Switch It Up
Grits – Tennessee's been Good to Me (Ft. Pigeon John)

Juliet Oh - If.
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Derek Minor - Walls ft. Urban Rescue
#3. Surf Gvng - Nintendo ft. Zauntee
#2. Trip Lee - Forever
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
Byron Juane - Proof
#1. KB - Not Today Satan ft. Andy Mineo
Canon – Round Em Up
Ty Brasel – Back Yard

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Music Video: KB - DNOU

in Music Videos
KB released a music video for "DNOU" from his upcoming album Today We Rebel out Oct. 20 from Reach Records.

Music Video: KB - DNOU

in Music Videos
KB dropped another single and music video off of his upcoming album Today We Rebel, "DNOU" which stands for Don't / Nobody / Own / Us.

KB 'Today We Rebel' Tracklist Revealed

in News
KB released the pre-order for his upcoming album Today We Rebel on Friday. With it came the reveal of the tracklisting for the Reach Records project.

KB Reveals 'Today We Rebel' Cover & Release Date with Partial Tracklist

in News
After much teasing, KB has finally revealed the cover and the release date of his upcoming project Today We Rebel.

Trending

Lecrae's 'All Things Work Together' Opening Week Numbers are in

in News
In 2015, Lecrae's Anomaly shocked the world when it had first week sales of 88,000 units sold, not including streaming. This year's All Things Work Together has fallen short of that.

Lecrae Announces 1K Phew Will Join Reach Records

in News
With the announcement of 1K Phew joining Lecrae and Aha Gazelle on tour, it seemed like something was brewing with the young artist.

Lecrae Talks About Kendrick Lamar, Chance, & Xanax on Reddit AMA

in News
Lecrae did a Reddit AMA on the Hip-Hop Heads thread board on All Things Work Together’s release date and answered some interesting questions ranging from collaborations to prescription pills.

NF's 'Perception' Hits No. 1 on iTunes Albums Chart

in News
NF's long-anticipated follow up to Therapy Session, Perception, is finally here, and the charting numbers have proved that the rapper is still number one to his fans.

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

LISTENING SESSION

K. Sparks Urban Couture
Buy on iTunes or Amazon

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

Popular Tags