The indie tribe. family of nobigdyl., Jarry Manna, and Mogli the Iceburg just got a little bit bigger – WHATUPRG.RG has been the talk of the town for 2017, and he hasn't even released an album. What he has done is fill everyone's playlists with hooks and verses as a featured guest on tracks by Derek Minor, Lawren, Mogli, Eric Heron, and others.He also had a bit of a viral hit with his Walmart shot music video "Don't Forget to Live."Watch the mini-doc indie tribe. put out to announce the signing.Read our interview with RG here