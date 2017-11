About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Artist Joseph Solomon filmed this segment at this summer's Legacy Conference. The question asked, "How do you build a platform to the glory of God and not to the glory of yourself?"The singer talks about trying to find a balance between the two and also seeking help from wiser people."When you are making a livelihood off preaching the gospel, you're not always the best judge of your motives," he stated.Watch the full clip below: