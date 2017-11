About the Author

Rapper Sho Baraka filmed this segment at this summer's Legacy Conference. The question asked, "How would you caution Christians who identify as woke?"Baraka first explains what it means to be "woke" and then breaks down "wokeness" in three steps. He also cautions Christians to be careful with conversations with people who don't understand where they are coming from. "I will not shame another person just because they don't have the same philosophies...I will still love them."Watch the full clip below: