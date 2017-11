About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Apologies, but there is not much more to this story. While on Instagram Live, Swoope dropped a quick note about his upcoming album. The release date will be January 26 2018.Other than that, there isn't much more information out yet, so stayed tuned.Over the summer Swoope dropped a track at the Legacy Conference.