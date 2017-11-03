Now in Stores - November 3, 2017

Aha Gazelle
Tracklist1 .Processional (feat. Reg Rob)
2. Get Rich or Die Talking
3. Dumb Dancing (feat. Silas)
4. Gold Medals
5. Things I'll Never Try
6. Transform
7. Dirty Dan
8. Back in My Bag
9. More Gold Medals
10. Ejection
11. Rarris and Red Cups
12. Boot Camp (feat. Tony Ri'Chard & Starringo)
13. Reach for the Stars
14. Apology to Roni'
15. All Black Party
Get Trilliam 3 on iTunes.
Dee-1
Get the track on on iTunes.
Social Club Misfits
Click to purchase or stream: here.
Indie Tribe
Purchase or download here.
Spencer Kane
Buy on iTunes.
Other releases include Illijam's The Town, Shope's Power, and Jet Trouble's Youth.
Listen to some of these songs on our Spotify and Apple Music Playlists.