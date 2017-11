Now in Stores - November 3, 2017

Aha Gazelle

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Today was a busy day for Christian hip-hop as artists from all across the genre dropped projects or singles with the most notable being Aha Gazelle's1 .Processional (feat. Reg Rob)2. Get Rich or Die Talking3. Dumb Dancing (feat. Silas)4. Gold Medals5. Things I'll Never Try6. Transform7. Dirty Dan8. Back in My Bag9. More Gold Medals10. Ejection11. Rarris and Red Cups12. Boot Camp (feat. Tony Ri'Chard & Starringo)13. Reach for the Stars14. Apology to Roni'15. All Black PartyGeton iTunes Get the track on on iTunes Click to purchase or stream: here Purchase or download here Buy on iTunes Other releases include Illijam's The Town , Shope's Power , and Jet Trouble's Youth Listen to some of these songs on our Spotify and Apple Music Playlists