Now in Stores - November 3, 2017

Aha Gazelle's 'Trilliam 3' Cracks Top 5 on the Hip-Hop Albums Charts in News Aha Gazelle released his long-awaited Reach Records debut today with Trilliam 3 and the mixtape quickly jumped to the No. 3 spot on the iTunes US Hip-Hop Chart and the Amazon Hip-Hop Albums Chart.

Music Video: Spencer Kane - This is the Intro in Music Videos Spencer Kane, solo artist and member of Anthem Lights, stepped out of his usual R&B/Pop realm and dropped a hip-hop song called "This is the Intro," making it his fourth single of 2017.

Music Video: Shopé - Power in Music Videos Shopé just released a music video for his song "Power." The message is simple, when you start living as God intended for you to live, He fills you with His power.