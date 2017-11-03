 Now in Stores - November 3, 2017

Today was a busy day for Christian hip-hop as artists from all across the genre dropped projects or singles with the most notable being Aha Gazelle's Trilliam 3.

Aha Gazelle



Tracklist

1 .Processional (feat. Reg Rob)
2. Get Rich or Die Talking
3. Dumb Dancing (feat. Silas)
4. Gold Medals
5. Things I'll Never Try
6. Transform
7. Dirty Dan
8. Back in My Bag
9. More Gold Medals
10. Ejection
11. Rarris and Red Cups
12. Boot Camp (feat. Tony Ri'Chard & Starringo)
13. Reach for the Stars
14. Apology to Roni'
15. All Black Party

Get Trilliam 3 on iTunes.

Dee-1





Get the track on on iTunes.

Social Club Misfits





Click to purchase or stream: here.

Indie Tribe





Purchase or download here.

Spencer Kane





Buy on iTunes.

Other releases include Illijam's The Town, Shope's Power, and Jet Trouble's Youth.

Listen to some of these songs on our Spotify and Apple Music Playlists.



