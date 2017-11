Jet Trouble Announces Release Date, Tracklist, and Preorder for Debut Album

Tracklist:

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

King's Dream Entertainment hip-hop artist Jet Trouble is gearing up to release his debut projecton Monday, November 13th, 2017 on all platforms.The iTunes Pre-Order comes with four instant grat tracks including latest single "Youth" and the title track which features Ruslan.1. Look To God produced by Ryan Vetter2. Warren Park (Feat. Ruslan) produced by Ruslan, Ryan Vetter and Levester White3. Aussie Girl produced by Ryan Vetter4. Dying Young produced by Jet Trouble & Ryan Vetter5. Youth (feat. Paul Russell) produced by Paul Russell, Ruslan, and Ryan Vetter6. Wendy Peffercorn produced by Donato7. Walking Out produced by Ruslan8. Kanye produced by Squae Wicked9. Bad Influence produced by L.A Chase10. For Sale produced by Ruslan11. Don't Lose Your Heart produced by Soufwest, Ryan Vetter, and Ruslanis also available for pre-order in the Kings Dream merch store for $10.99 digitally, and $13.99 for limited edition signed physical CDs. The direct Pre-Order comes with early access, instrumental's and acapella's.