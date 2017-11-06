 Jet Trouble Announces Release Date, Tracklist, and Preorder for Debut Album

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

King's Dream Entertainment hip-hop artist Jet Trouble is gearing up to release his debut project Warren Park on Monday, November 13th, 2017 on all platforms.

The iTunes Pre-Order comes with four instant grat tracks including latest single "Youth" and the title track which features Ruslan.

Tracklist:

1. Look To God produced by Ryan Vetter
2. Warren Park (Feat. Ruslan) produced by Ruslan, Ryan Vetter and Levester White
3. Aussie Girl produced by Ryan Vetter
4. Dying Young produced by Jet Trouble & Ryan Vetter
5. Youth (feat. Paul Russell) produced by Paul Russell, Ruslan, and Ryan Vetter
6. Wendy Peffercorn produced by Donato
7. Walking Out produced by Ruslan
8. Kanye produced by Squae Wicked
9. Bad Influence produced by L.A Chase
10. For Sale produced by Ruslan
11. Don't Lose Your Heart produced by Soufwest, Ryan Vetter, and Ruslan

Warren Park is also available for pre-order in the Kings Dream merch store for $10.99 digitally, and $13.99 for limited edition signed physical CDs. The direct Pre-Order comes with early access, instrumental's and acapella's.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Now in Stores - November 3, 2017

in News
Today was a busy day for Christian hip-hop as artists from all across the genre dropped projects or singles with the most notable being Aha Gazelle's Trilliam 3.

Music Video: Ruslan - Clock In ft. Jet Trouble

in Music Videos
Watch Ruslan's new Indie Jones music video, "Clock In" featuring Kings Dream's newest signee Jet Trouble.

Kings Dream Entertainment Welcome Jet Trouble & His Single 'Wendy Peffercorn'

in News
King Dream Entertainment has announced the signing of a new artist to join Ruslan and the departing Beleaf, and his name is Jet Trouble.

Trending

Lecrae's 'All Things Work Together' Opening Week Numbers are in

in News
In 2015, Lecrae's Anomaly shocked the world when it had first week sales of 88,000 units sold, not including streaming. This year's All Things Work Together has fallen short of that.

Lecrae Announces 1K Phew Will Join Reach Records

in News
With the announcement of 1K Phew joining Lecrae and Aha Gazelle on tour, it seemed like something was brewing with the young artist.

NF's 'Perception' Hits No. 1 on iTunes Albums Chart

in News
NF's long-anticipated follow up to Therapy Session, Perception, is finally here, and the charting numbers have proved that the rapper is still number one to his fans.

No Matter the Mainstream 'Perception', NF's Explosive Intro to Hip-Hop Still isn't Recognized

in Story
Hip-Hop artist NF had undoubtedly one of the best weeks an artist could probably have, a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 album on the iTunes chart with Perception, not to mention, a win…

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

LISTENING SESSION

Mission All Of You, None Of Me
Buy on iTunes


K. Sparks Urban Couture
Buy on iTunes or Amazon

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

Popular Tags