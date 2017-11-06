Jet Trouble Announces Release Date, Tracklist, and Preorder for Debut Album

The iTunes Pre-Order comes with four instant grat tracks including latest single "Youth" and the title track which features Ruslan.
Tracklist:1. Look To God produced by Ryan Vetter
2. Warren Park (Feat. Ruslan) produced by Ruslan, Ryan Vetter and Levester White
3. Aussie Girl produced by Ryan Vetter
4. Dying Young produced by Jet Trouble & Ryan Vetter
5. Youth (feat. Paul Russell) produced by Paul Russell, Ruslan, and Ryan Vetter
6. Wendy Peffercorn produced by Donato
7. Walking Out produced by Ruslan
8. Kanye produced by Squae Wicked
9. Bad Influence produced by L.A Chase
10. For Sale produced by Ruslan
11. Don't Lose Your Heart produced by Soufwest, Ryan Vetter, and Ruslan
Warren Park is also available for pre-order in the Kings Dream merch store for $10.99 digitally, and $13.99 for limited edition signed physical CDs. The direct Pre-Order comes with early access, instrumental's and acapella's.