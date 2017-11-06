5ive on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 82

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.
Andy Mineo – You Can’t Stop Me
Derek Minor - Walls ft. Urban Rescue
Derek Minor - This Morning (CLIP)
KB – Prime Time Ft. Ty Brasel
Hopp - GOAT
Serge - Instagram
Datin – Words You Don’t Say Ft. Bizzle
KB - Not Today Satan ft. Andy Mineo
Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
5ive Interview Part 1
5ive – Harvest Season
5ive Interview Part 2
5ive – What You Do Ft. Zauntee
5ive Interview Part 3
5ive – Calvary
5ive Interview Part 4
Intro
LIVE IN THE MIX – DJ TITUZ
Tedashii - Paradise
Doxamillion and Angie Rose - Already
Lecrae -I Know-Moombah Blend
DJ Snake and Diplo -
Drop (Boxinbox & Lionsize remix)
ChrissyLane feat. Spec - Chances
Keishon John - Yahweh
Social Club Misfits - How Good
Drake - One Dance (instrumental)
Jordan Armstrong - Bless Up
Street Hymns - 9 Grand
Nak Daniels - Set
Kaleb Mitchell - 45
StefanOtto - On Fire Tonight (B-Boy Mentality)
CJ King feat. Jered Sanders - Tha Move
Davis Absolute – The Body
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Canon – Round Em up
#3. Aha Gazelle – Boot Camp
#2. R-Swift – Auto Pilot Ft. Beleaf & WHATUPRG
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
Dee-1 – I Don’t Wanna Let You Down
#1. Surf Gvng - Nintendo ft. Zauntee
1K Phew – Fettuccini