5ive on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 82

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

5ive is our featured artist on our 82nd episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago.Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play Andy Mineo – You Can’t Stop MeDerek Minor - Walls ft. Urban RescueDerek Minor - This Morning (CLIP)KB – Prime Time Ft. Ty BraselHopp - GOATSerge - InstagramDatin – Words You Don’t Say Ft. BizzleKB - Not Today Satan ft. Andy MineoRapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment5ive Interview Part 15ive – Harvest Season5ive Interview Part 25ive – What You Do Ft. Zauntee5ive Interview Part 35ive – Calvary5ive Interview Part 4IntroLIVE IN THE MIX – DJ TITUZTedashii - ParadiseDoxamillion and Angie Rose - AlreadyLecrae -I Know-Moombah BlendDJ Snake and Diplo -Drop (Boxinbox & Lionsize remix)ChrissyLane feat. Spec - ChancesKeishon John - YahwehSocial Club Misfits - How GoodDrake - One Dance (instrumental)Jordan Armstrong - Bless UpStreet Hymns - 9 GrandNak Daniels - SetKaleb Mitchell - 45StefanOtto - On Fire Tonight (B-Boy Mentality)CJ King feat. Jered Sanders - Tha MoveDavis Absolute – The BodyRapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4#4. Canon – Round Em up#3. Aha Gazelle – Boot Camp#2. R-Swift – Auto Pilot Ft. Beleaf & WHATUPRGRapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the WeekDee-1 – I Don’t Wanna Let You Down#1. Surf Gvng - Nintendo ft. Zauntee1K Phew – Fettuccini