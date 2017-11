Sam Ock Reveals Release Date and Tracklist for 'Style Book'

Tracklist:

Sam Ock of Good Fruit Co. just announced his third full-length albumand will release on Wednesday, November 15 worldwide.The 11-track project will feature guests John Rhee, Ruth Cho, and Ock’s wife, Yeji Ock.The message ofis about living the stylish life, in which truth is grounded in knowing oneself and being deeply known by others. The songs combine jazz, soul, R&B, hip-hop, gospel, and acoustic elements into a pop, singer/songwriter format.“This release,” Ock explained, “is a defining point of my musical journey, and I’m excited to share this sound with the world.”Samba DreamThe Little Things (feat. Yeji Ock)Choose 2 LoveWork OutCool (feat. Ruth Cho)Know BetterRest of MeSugar LoveThe BestIdyllBeautiful Lie (feat. John Rhee)