 Sam Ock Reveals Release Date and Tracklist for 'Style Book'

Sam Ock of Good Fruit Co. just announced his third full-length album Style Book and will release on Wednesday, November 15 worldwide.

The 11-track project will feature guests John Rhee, Ruth Cho, and Ock’s wife, Yeji Ock.

The message of Style Book is about living the stylish life, in which truth is grounded in knowing oneself and being deeply known by others. The songs combine jazz, soul, R&B, hip-hop, gospel, and acoustic elements into a pop, singer/songwriter format.

“This release,” Ock explained, “is a defining point of my musical journey, and I’m excited to share this sound with the world.”

Tracklist:

Samba Dream
The Little Things (feat. Yeji Ock)
Choose 2 Love
Work Out
Cool (feat. Ruth Cho)
Know Better
Rest of Me
Sugar Love
The Best
Idyll
Beautiful Lie (feat. John Rhee)

