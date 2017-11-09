 KB Preaches a Sermon on Timothy's Final Charge

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Rapper KB was invited to Legacy Chicago 2017, and while there he did a teaching 2 Timothy 3:10-17.

"10 You, however, know all about my teaching, my way of life, my purpose, faith, patience, love, endurance, 11 persecutions, sufferings—what kinds of things happened to me in Antioch, Iconium and Lystra, the persecutions I endured. Yet the Lord rescued me from all of them. 12 In fact, everyone who wants to live a godly life in Christ Jesus will be persecuted, 13 while evildoers and impostors will go from bad to worse, deceiving and being deceived. 14 But as for you, continue in what you have learned and have become convinced of, because you know those from whom you learned it, 15 and how from infancy you have known the Holy Scriptures, which are able to make you wise for salvation through faith in Christ Jesus. 16 All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness, 17 so that the servant of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work."

Watch the sermon below:



About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

KB's New Album 'Today We Rebel' May Be Worship Album of The Year

in Story
Undoubtedly, "Sing to You" is my favorite song on the Today We Rebel album, and it's all because of one line in the second verse where KB makes reference to the humanity of Jesus.

KB on Rapzilla.com with Chris Chicago - Ep. 81

in News
KB is our featured artist on our 81st episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago.

Music Video: KB - DNOU

in Music Videos
KB released a music video for "DNOU" from his upcoming album Today We Rebel out Oct. 20 from Reach Records.

Music Video: KB - DNOU

in Music Videos
KB dropped another single and music video off of his upcoming album Today We Rebel, "DNOU" which stands for Don't / Nobody / Own / Us.

Trending

Lecrae's 'All Things Work Together' Opening Week Numbers are in

in News
In 2015, Lecrae's Anomaly shocked the world when it had first week sales of 88,000 units sold, not including streaming. This year's All Things Work Together has fallen short of that.

Lecrae Announces 1K Phew Will Join Reach Records

in News
With the announcement of 1K Phew joining Lecrae and Aha Gazelle on tour, it seemed like something was brewing with the young artist.

NF's 'Perception' Hits No. 1 on iTunes Albums Chart

in News
NF's long-anticipated follow up to Therapy Session, Perception, is finally here, and the charting numbers have proved that the rapper is still number one to his fans.

No Matter the Mainstream 'Perception', NF's Explosive Intro to Hip-Hop Still isn't Recognized

in Story
Hip-Hop artist NF had undoubtedly one of the best weeks an artist could probably have, a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 album on the iTunes chart with Perception, not to mention, a win…

Our Playlists

Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify


Christian Rap Supreme Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Apple Music

LISTENING SESSION

Mission All Of You, None Of Me
Buy on iTunes


K. Sparks Urban Couture
Buy on iTunes or Amazon

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

Popular Tags