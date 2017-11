Now in Stores - November 10, 2017

Derek Minor - High Above

Datin - The Menace Mixtape

Dee-1 - Slingshot David

Corey Paul - Untold Story: Trill Young King

FEDEL - Brave 2

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Today a bunch of notable Christian hip hop artists dropped new projects or singles with the most notable being Derek Minor's High Above album. Here are the tracklists for all the new releases:

Derek Minor - High Above
1. Heaven's Light (feat. Marissa Jerome & WHATUPRG)
2. This Morning (feat. Anesha Birchett)
3. Walls (feat. Urban Rescue)
4. higher Higher HIGHER (feat. Byron Juane)
5. Tight Rope (feat. Roz)
6. Tight Rope (Coda)
7. High Enough (feat. WHATUPRG)
8. Visions from the Top
Purchase the album on iTunes

Datin - The Menace Mixtape
1. Intro (Menace Movement)
2. Bout Dat!
3. I Won't Bow (feat. StefanOtto)
4. Draw the Line (feat. S.O.S. & StefanOtto)
5. Do It Again (Dātin's Dead)
6. Go Time (feat. Jered Sanders, Bumps Inf & Marz Ferrer)
7. War Bread (feat. S.O.S.)
8. Can't Budge Me (feat. Steven Malcolm & Zauntee)
9. P.T.L.
10. Somebody Sign Roberto! (Skit)
11. Fight for Us
12. Words You Don't Say (feat. Bizzle)
13. God or Government? (feat. Raging Moses & StefanOtto)
14. Menace (feat. S.O.S. & StefanOtto)
Purchase the album on iTunes

Dee-1 - Slingshot David
1. Destiny
2. Wanna Be A Hot Boy
3. For The Stars
4. I Like You
5. Intelligence
6. Why Do The Righteous Suffer
7. Love Always Wins (Feat. Sevyn Streeter)
8. Hood Villains
9. Just Clocked In
10. My People Need Me
11. The Devil's Playground
12. I Don't Wanna Let You Down
13. Hol' Up
Purchase the album on iTunes

Corey Paul - Untold Story: Trill Young King
1. March 10th (feat. Momma Betty)
2. Fallen Cradles (feat. Callie Sheehan)
3. Childhood Nightmare
4. Seventeen
5. Pipe Dreams
6. Black Heart
7. His Image (feat. Dre Murray)
8. Hallow Tips (Interlude)
9. Bullets and Targets
10. Gun Play
11. Don't Cry (Interlude)
12. Future Shine Bright
13. March 11th (feat. Journee)
Purchase the album on iTunes

FEDEL - Brave 2
1. Why You Scared
2. Potion
3. Betty Crocker
4. Kendrick
5. Drop Dance
6. We Gone Make It
7. Trap Kids
8. Squad
9. God Almighty
10. Secret Sauce
11. Oklahoma Proud
Click to purchase: here

Listen to some of these songs on our Spotify and Apple Music Playlists