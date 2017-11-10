Now in Stores - November 10, 2017

Derek Minor - High Above
Tracklist1. Heaven's Light (feat. Marissa Jerome & WHATUPRG)
2. This Morning (feat. Anesha Birchett)
3. Walls (feat. Urban Rescue)
4. higher Higher HIGHER (feat. Byron Juane)
5. Tight Rope (feat. Roz)
6. Tight Rope (Coda)
7. High Enough (feat. WHATUPRG)
8. Visions from the Top
Purchase the album on iTunes.
Datin - The Menace Mixtape
Tracklist1. Intro (Menace Movement)
2. Bout Dat!
3. I Won't Bow (feat. StefanOtto)
4. Draw the Line (feat. S.O.S. & StefanOtto)
5. Do It Again (Dātin's Dead)
6. Go Time (feat. Jered Sanders, Bumps Inf & Marz Ferrer)
7. War Bread (feat. S.O.S.)
8. Can't Budge Me (feat. Steven Malcolm & Zauntee)
9. P.T.L.
10. Somebody Sign Roberto! (Skit)
11. Fight for Us
12. Words You Don't Say (feat. Bizzle)
13. God or Government? (feat. Raging Moses & StefanOtto)
14. Menace (feat. S.O.S. & StefanOtto)
Purchase the album on iTunes.
Dee-1 - Slingshot David
Track List1. Destiny
2. Wanna Be A Hot Boy
3. For The Stars
4. I Like You
5. Intelligence
6. Why Do The Righteous Suffer
7. Love Always Wins (Feat. Sevyn Streeter)
8. Hood Villains
9. Just Clocked In
10. My People Need Me
11. The Devil's Playground
12. I Don't Wanna Let You Down
13. Hol' Up
Purchase the album on iTunes.
Corey Paul - Untold Story: Trill Young King
Tracklist1. March 10th (feat. Momma Betty)
2. Fallen Cradles (feat. Callie Sheehan)
3. Childhood Nightmare
4. Seventeen
5. Pipe Dreams
6. Black Heart
7. His Image (feat. Dre Murray)
8. Hallow Tips (Interlude)
9. Bullets and Targets
10. Gun Play
11. Don't Cry (Interlude)
12. Future Shine Bright
13. March 11th (feat. Journee)
Purchase the album on iTunes.
FEDEL - Brave 2
Tracklist1. Why You Scared
2. Potion
3. Betty Crocker
4. Kendrick
5. Drop Dance
6. We Gone Make It
7. Trap Kids
8. Squad
9. God Almighty
10. Secret Sauce
11. Oklahoma Proud
here.
Social Club Misfits
Click to purchase: here.
Listen to some of these songs on our Spotify and Apple Music Playlists.