Mission on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 83

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Mission is the featured artist on our 83rd episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago.Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play Swoope – All The TimeNF – 10 Feet DownJet Trouble – Youth Ft. Paul RussellEshon Burgandy – Nothing Above You1K PHEW – TV Ft. LecraeDatin - PTLRapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview SegmentMission Interview Part 1Mission – Go Like That Ft. BrvndonPMission Interview Part 2Mission – Well Done Ft. Derek MinorMission Interview Part 3Mission – Dear DadMission Interview Part 4Word – Wavvy Ft. MissionLIVE IN THE MIX – MC MIKE GIllijam – EnjoyDeraj -- Watching (feat. Aaron Cole Canon)Andy Mineo & Wordsplayed– JudoSteven Malcolm - Leh Get It (feat. Pyrexx)Carl Fontaine – RoyaltyChris Howland x Cass x Sajan – Way UpTrip Lee - Billion Years ft. Taylor HillLp Recording Studio – OMGTwenty One Pilots - Heavy Dirty Soul (DJ Freefall Remix)T Bone – Bionic ManIllijam – The TownRapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4#4. Heath McNease – Good Night & Good Luck Ft. Krum & JGivens#3. Social Club Misfits – Say Goodbye#2. Dee-1 – I Don’t Wanna Let You DownRapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the WeekKonata Small - Doing Me ft. Marty and Deraj#1. .indie tribe – High Horse (.nobigdyl, Mogli The Iceburg, Jarry Manna & WHATUPRGTrip Lee - Forever