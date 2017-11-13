 Mission on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 83

Mission is the featured artist on our 83rd episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago.



Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.

Swoope – All The Time
NF – 10 Feet Down
Jet Trouble – Youth Ft. Paul Russell
Eshon Burgandy – Nothing Above You
1K PHEW – TV Ft. Lecrae
Datin - PTL

Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
Mission Interview Part 1
Mission – Go Like That Ft. BrvndonP
Mission Interview Part 2
Mission – Well Done Ft. Derek Minor
Mission Interview Part 3
Mission – Dear Dad
Mission Interview Part 4
Word – Wavvy Ft. Mission

LIVE IN THE MIX – MC MIKE G
Illijam – Enjoy
Deraj -- Watching (feat. Aaron Cole Canon)
Andy Mineo & Wordsplayed– Judo
Steven Malcolm - Leh Get It (feat. Pyrexx)
Carl Fontaine – Royalty
Chris Howland x Cass x Sajan – Way Up
Trip Lee - Billion Years ft. Taylor Hill
Lp Recording Studio – OMG
Twenty One Pilots - Heavy Dirty Soul (DJ Freefall Remix)
T Bone – Bionic Man

Illijam – The Town
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Heath McNease – Good Night & Good Luck Ft. Krum & JGivens
#3. Social Club Misfits – Say Goodbye
#2. Dee-1 – I Don’t Wanna Let You Down
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
Konata Small - Doing Me ft. Marty and Deraj
#1. .indie tribe – High Horse (.nobigdyl, Mogli The Iceburg, Jarry Manna & WHATUPRG
Trip Lee - Forever

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

