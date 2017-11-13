Mission on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 83

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.
Swoope – All The Time
NF – 10 Feet Down
Jet Trouble – Youth Ft. Paul Russell
Eshon Burgandy – Nothing Above You
1K PHEW – TV Ft. Lecrae
Datin - PTL
Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
Mission Interview Part 1
Mission – Go Like That Ft. BrvndonP
Mission Interview Part 2
Mission – Well Done Ft. Derek Minor
Mission Interview Part 3
Mission – Dear Dad
Mission Interview Part 4
Word – Wavvy Ft. Mission
LIVE IN THE MIX – MC MIKE G
Illijam – Enjoy
Deraj -- Watching (feat. Aaron Cole Canon)
Andy Mineo & Wordsplayed– Judo
Steven Malcolm - Leh Get It (feat. Pyrexx)
Carl Fontaine – Royalty
Chris Howland x Cass x Sajan – Way Up
Trip Lee - Billion Years ft. Taylor Hill
Lp Recording Studio – OMG
Twenty One Pilots - Heavy Dirty Soul (DJ Freefall Remix)
T Bone – Bionic Man
Illijam – The Town
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Heath McNease – Good Night & Good Luck Ft. Krum & JGivens
#3. Social Club Misfits – Say Goodbye
#2. Dee-1 – I Don’t Wanna Let You Down
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
Konata Small - Doing Me ft. Marty and Deraj
#1. .indie tribe – High Horse (.nobigdyl, Mogli The Iceburg, Jarry Manna & WHATUPRG
Trip Lee - Forever