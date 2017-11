Kevi Announces 'Barnabas' Release Date, Tracklist, and Preorder

Track list

Rapper Kevi announced his new albumwill be releasing on November 17th, 2017.The project features Steven Malcolm, Reconcile, Ruslan, Joey Jewish and more.The name "Barnabas" was picked because of the person in the book of Acts. In Acts, Barnabas was known as "the son of encouragement." Kevi wants to be that and more while sharing the good news.1. Intro2. Better Days (feat. Ruslan & Chase Stancle)3. Black Wall Street (feat. Mehdi Major)4. What Chu Need5. The Plug (feat. Joey Jewish)6. That's Where We at (feat. Steven Malcolm)7. Blessed (feat. Reconcile)8. Midnight9. The Drive Home (Skit)10. Good Day (feat. Erin Evans)11. Appreciation (Skit)12. Doing Me13. Lately (feat. Thimna)14. Strangers (feat. Breana Marin)15. I Can (feat. Thimna)Preorder on iTunes