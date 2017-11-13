 Kevi Announces 'Barnabas' Release Date, Tracklist, and Preorder

Rapper Kevi announced his new album Barnabas will be releasing on November 17th, 2017.

The project features Steven Malcolm, Reconcile, Ruslan, Joey Jewish and more.

The name "Barnabas" was picked because of the person in the book of Acts. In Acts, Barnabas was known as "the son of encouragement." Kevi wants to be that and more while sharing the good news.

Track list

1. Intro
2. Better Days (feat. Ruslan & Chase Stancle)
3. Black Wall Street (feat. Mehdi Major)
4. What Chu Need
5. The Plug (feat. Joey Jewish)
6. That's Where We at (feat. Steven Malcolm)
7. Blessed (feat. Reconcile)
8. Midnight
9. The Drive Home (Skit)
10. Good Day (feat. Erin Evans)
11. Appreciation (Skit)
12. Doing Me
13. Lately (feat. Thimna)
14. Strangers (feat. Breana Marin)
15. I Can (feat. Thimna)

Preorder on iTunes.

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Music Video: Kevi - Good Day ft. Erin Evans

Christian Rap artist Kevi released a music video for "Good Day," featuring Erin Evans, from his latest album IamChristLife.

Lecrae Announces 1K Phew Will Join Reach Records

With the announcement of 1K Phew joining Lecrae and Aha Gazelle on tour, it seemed like something was brewing with the young artist.

NF's 'Perception' Hits No. 1 on iTunes Albums Chart

NF's long-anticipated follow up to Therapy Session, Perception, is finally here, and the charting numbers have proved that the rapper is still number one to his fans.

No Matter the Mainstream 'Perception', NF's Explosive Intro to Hip-Hop Still isn't Recognized

Hip-Hop artist NF had undoubtedly one of the best weeks an artist could probably have, a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 album on the iTunes chart with Perception, not to mention, a win…

NF and Trip Lee Win Big at 2017 GMA Dove Awards

Last night was the 2017 Dove Awards and amongst the many awards given out, Trip Lee and NF were two of the recipients.

