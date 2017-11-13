Kevi Announces 'Barnabas' Release Date, Tracklist, and Preorder

The project features Steven Malcolm, Reconcile, Ruslan, Joey Jewish and more.
The name "Barnabas" was picked because of the person in the book of Acts. In Acts, Barnabas was known as "the son of encouragement." Kevi wants to be that and more while sharing the good news.
Track list1. Intro
2. Better Days (feat. Ruslan & Chase Stancle)
3. Black Wall Street (feat. Mehdi Major)
4. What Chu Need
5. The Plug (feat. Joey Jewish)
6. That's Where We at (feat. Steven Malcolm)
7. Blessed (feat. Reconcile)
8. Midnight
9. The Drive Home (Skit)
10. Good Day (feat. Erin Evans)
11. Appreciation (Skit)
12. Doing Me
13. Lately (feat. Thimna)
14. Strangers (feat. Breana Marin)
15. I Can (feat. Thimna)
Preorder on iTunes.