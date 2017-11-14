 Shai Linne Preaches on Jesus, the Crucified King

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Hip-Hop artist Shai Linne doing a morning teaching on John 19:16-27 at the Legacy Conference over the summer.



John 19:16-27 reads:

16 Finally, Pilate handed him over to them to be crucified.

So the soldiers took charge of Jesus. 17 Carrying his own cross, he went out to the place of the Skull (which in Aramaic is called Golgotha). 18 There they crucified him, and with him two others—one on each side and Jesus in the middle.

19 Pilate had a notice prepared and fastened to the cross. It read: Jesus of Nazareth, the king of the jews. 20 Many of the Jews read this sign, for the place where Jesus was crucified was near the city, and the sign was written in Aramaic, Latin and Greek. 21 The chief priests of the Jews protested to Pilate, “Do not write ‘The King of the Jews,’ but that this man claimed to be king of the Jews.”

22 Pilate answered, “What I have written, I have written.”

23 When the soldiers crucified Jesus, they took his clothes, dividing them into four shares, one for each of them, with the undergarment remaining. This garment was seamless, woven in one piece from top to bottom.

24 “Let’s not tear it,” they said to one another. “Let’s decide by lot who will get it.”

This happened that the scripture might be fulfilled that said, “They divided my clothes among them and cast lots for my garment.” So this is what the soldiers did.

25 Near the cross of Jesus stood his mother, his mother’s sister, Mary the wife of Clopas, and Mary Magdalene. 26 When Jesus saw his mother there, and the disciple whom he loved standing nearby, he said to her, “Woman, here is your son,” 27 and to the disciple, “Here is your mother.” From that time on, this disciple took her into his home.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

shai linne Reveals New Album, Cover, & Tracklisting

in News
Shai Linne just announced he will be dropping a new album on July 21st and has already released a lyric video for the song “Supreme” featuring Beautiful Eulogy.

Music: shai linne - Supreme ft. Beautiful Eulogy

in Singles
shai linne released the first single, "Supreme" featuring Beautiful Eulogy, from his upcoming album Still Jesus available July 21.

Shai Linne asks 4 questions about Chance The Rapper and the state of Christian music

in News
Chance The Rapper became a topic of discussion among numerous Christians this week after he performed "How Great Is Our God" at the 2017 Grammys, where his "gospel" mixtape Coloring Book earned him…

Shai Linne is back in the studio, new album may feature Beautiful Eulogy

in News
Shai Linne has been busy planting and pastoring a church in Philadelphia over the past couple years, but the lyrical theologian revealed on social media this week that he's back in the studio.

Trending

Lecrae Announces 1K Phew Will Join Reach Records

in News
With the announcement of 1K Phew joining Lecrae and Aha Gazelle on tour, it seemed like something was brewing with the young artist.

NF's 'Perception' Hits No. 1 on iTunes Albums Chart

in News
NF's long-anticipated follow up to Therapy Session, Perception, is finally here, and the charting numbers have proved that the rapper is still number one to his fans.

Mongolian Star TuGo Names Dance Class 'Rapzilla' at His 116 Studio

in Interviews
Music is an incredible art form because it can touch so many lives across different countries, languages, and cultures. Songs can elicit emotions in someone even if they don’t know what is being said.

No Matter the Mainstream 'Perception', NF's Explosive Intro to Hip-Hop Still isn't Recognized

in Story
Hip-Hop artist NF had undoubtedly one of the best weeks an artist could probably have, a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 album on the iTunes chart with Perception, not to mention, a win…

Our Playlists

Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify


Christian Rap Supreme Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Apple Music

LISTENING SESSION

YP aka Young Paul God Forgives
Buy on iTunes

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

Popular Tags