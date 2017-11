Dee-1 on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 84

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Dee-1 is the featured artist on our 84th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago.Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play Derek Minor – High Enough Ft. WHATUPRGTrip Lee – ForeverChance The Rapper - BlessingsKB - Not Today Satan ft. Andy MineoAha Gazelle - Boot Camp (feat. Tony Ri'chard and Starringo)NF – Grindin Ft. MartyRapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview SegmentDEE-1 Interview Part 1Dee-1 – I Don’t Wanna Let You DownDEE-1 Interview Part 2Dee-1 – Hol’ UpDEE-1 Interview Part 3Dee-1 – For The StarsDEE-1 Interview Part 4Dee-1 – Sallie Mae BackLIVE IN THE MIX – DJ TITUZDerek Minor - Your Soul Must FlyB.Frost - Made For ThisSteven Malcolm - VigorousCanon ft. Aaron Cole - We Been HereDu2ce - ZoneFranky Bells ft. PyRexx & Loso - Juice ManDerek Minor ft. Urban Rescue - WallsDerek Minor - Mission to Mars (Dj OverGold Remix 2017)DJ Promote - WarlordsAdrion Butler - On Time [Bryson Price Remix]NF - Green LightsBrvndonP & Mission - UnderratedOatmeal - PrayerThi’sl - The Come UpV. Rose - If I Don't Have LoveDeraj - 1000Kevmo feat. Joey Jewish & Kishon – GucciYP aka Young Paul - God Forgives (Intro) ft. Isaiah JenkinsRapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4#4. Heath McNease – Good Night & Good Luck Ft. Krum & JGivens#3. Konata Small - Doing Me ft. Marty and Deraj#2. Social Club Misfits – Say GoodbyeRapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the WeekIvan B – Forgive Me For My Honesty#1. .indie tribe – high Horse (.nobigdyl, Mogli The Ice, Jarry Manna & WHATUPRGMission - Go Like That ft. BrvndonP