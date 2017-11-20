 Dee-1 on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 84

Dee-1 is the featured artist on our 84th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago.



Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.

Derek Minor – High Enough Ft. WHATUPRG
Trip Lee – Forever
Chance The Rapper - Blessings
KB - Not Today Satan ft. Andy Mineo
Aha Gazelle - Boot Camp (feat. Tony Ri'chard and Starringo)
NF – Grindin Ft. Marty

Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
DEE-1 Interview Part 1
Dee-1 – I Don’t Wanna Let You Down
DEE-1 Interview Part 2
Dee-1 – Hol’ Up
DEE-1 Interview Part 3
Dee-1 – For The Stars
DEE-1 Interview Part 4
Dee-1 – Sallie Mae Back

LIVE IN THE MIX – DJ TITUZ
Derek Minor - Your Soul Must Fly
B.Frost - Made For This
Steven Malcolm - Vigorous
Canon ft. Aaron Cole - We Been Here
Du2ce - Zone
Franky Bells ft. PyRexx & Loso - Juice Man
Derek Minor ft. Urban Rescue - Walls
Derek Minor - Mission to Mars (Dj OverGold Remix 2017)
DJ Promote - Warlords
Adrion Butler - On Time [Bryson Price Remix]
NF - Green Lights
BrvndonP & Mission - Underrated
Oatmeal - Prayer
Thi’sl - The Come Up
V. Rose - If I Don't Have Love
Deraj - 1000
Kevmo feat. Joey Jewish & Kishon – Gucci

YP aka Young Paul - God Forgives (Intro) ft. Isaiah Jenkins
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Heath McNease – Good Night & Good Luck Ft. Krum & JGivens
#3. Konata Small - Doing Me ft. Marty and Deraj
#2. Social Club Misfits – Say Goodbye
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
Ivan B – Forgive Me For My Honesty
#1. .indie tribe – high Horse (.nobigdyl, Mogli The Ice, Jarry Manna & WHATUPRG
Mission - Go Like That ft. BrvndonP

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

