 Video: Social Club Misfits - Different People ft. Tree Giants

Social Club Misfits released a new single and music video called "Different People" from their upcoming album.

The song features Tree Giants, the same group from Social Club's hit song "Courage" off of their label debut EP, and was produced by Wit & 42North.

Social Club Misfits' new album The Misadventures of Fern & Marty will be dropping January 13 from Capitol CMG.



Pre-order the album on iTunes
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Social Club Misfits reveal new album tracklisting

in News
Social Club Misfits have revealed the tracklisting for their upcoming album The Misadventures of Fern & Marty.

Video: Social Club Misfits - Pop Out Revenge ft. Amari

in Music Videos
Social Club Misfits released a music video for a new single called "Pop Out Revenge" on Friday.

3 reasons why you should really vote Marty for president

in News
If you count yourself among the countless Americans anxious about voting for the lesser of two evils in the 2016 presidential election, Rapzilla is proud to present a qualified write-in candidate:…

Andy Mineo reveals schedule for 'Friends & Family Tour' with Social Club Misfits

in News
Just days after Lecrae announced his next tour schedule, his Reach Records label mate Andy Mineo unveiled his new Friends & Family Tour.

Trending

Why Lecrae briefly questioned Christianity, how he recovered confidence

in Interviews
“I’d like to welcome everybody to the Destination Tour. We wanted to create this intimate environment where we could talk to people and invite people in times like these to come together to have a…

10 pastors who are actually dope rappers

in Story
Even to Christian hip-hop fans, the phrase "my pastor raps" is cringeworthy — evoking the image of a middle-aged minister exploiting hip hop to attract youth.

Trip Lee reveals 'The Waiting Room' album cover & tracklisting

in News
Trip Lee’s new album The Waiting Room is coming on December 9, and the Reach Records artist just revealed the cover and tracklist.

Sho Baraka on reconciling with Lecrae after leaving Reach Records

in Interviews
Sho Baraka and Lecrae formed a friendship nearly a dozen years ago at North Texas University — before they founded the 116 Clique. Neither bond lasted.

LISTENING SESSION

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags