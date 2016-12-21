Video: Cellus Hamilton - Mojo

in Music Videos
A Rapzilla.com exclusive video premiere, Atlanta-based artist Cellus Hamilton released a one-take music video on Thursday for "Antenna", the song he performed to win the Rap Showcase at Legacy…
in News
Atlanta-based artist Cellus Hamilton won Legacy Conference’s Rap Showcase last week, which earned him a performance on Saturday at Legacy Fest’s Rapzilla.com Stage.
in Music Videos
Atlanta-based artist Cellus Hamilton released a music video for a free-verse style track called "#MyDrunkConfession."
in Interviews
Rapzilla recently interviewed Atlanta-based rapper Cellus Hamilton about why he changed his name from Cellus, after previously using the stage name M.P.H. (Man Praisin' Hard).