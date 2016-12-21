 Video: Cellus Hamilton - Mojo

Atlanta artist Cellus Hamilton released a visual for his "Mojo" song from his latest mixtape Critical Condition Pt. 3.

Last month, we did a story about how he raps on trains to make it as a full-time artist.

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

